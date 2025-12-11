Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future

The curious case of Trevon Diggs continues, with the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback yet to be activated from injured reserve. Diggs was placed on IR on October 25, ahead of a Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Diggs' IR designation came after suffering a concussion in a mysterious "accident" at his home and while dealing with a nagging knee injury.

Now, five weeks later, Diggs remains on injured reserve despite having his 21-day practice window opened over a week ago.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had some interesting comments about Diggs that added intrigue to the situation involving the star defensive back, and many are questioning whether it's an off-field issue. It also puts his future with the organization in question.

Thursday morning, 105.3 The Fan questioned whether Diggs is actually the problem, and not his knee.

.@1053SS on Brian Schottenheimer saying Trevon Diggs needs to "do things the right way" in order to get back on the field:



"That leads me to believe that Trevon is being a pain in the ass again, and he's being difficult. Because how can the knee still be an issue 5 weeks later?" pic.twitter.com/K6hdQks7SN — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 11, 2025

"Schottenheimer opened this up to interpretation by saying you got to do things the right way. And that leads me to believe that Trayvon is being a pain in the ass again," Shan Shariff said. "And he's being difficult because how can the knee still be an issue five weeks later? I mean, we're going over a month now, and you got the elimination gun to your head.

"You know, so which one is it? Given Trevon's reputation and him up in my DMs, I'm more likely to believe he's being a pain in the ass. And there's a 0 percent chance he's back here next year, when I think you can save $18 million... Parting ways is going to be a no-brainer."

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the offseason, but with the ability to save money, Diggs' early-season benching, his inconsistent play, injury issues, and the off-field drama that has been unfolding, everyone would benefit from a fresh start.

We'll have to see if Schotty really is about changing the culture in Dallas.

Trevon Diggs' 2025 stats

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This season, Diggs has played in just six games and has 18 tackles. He has not recorded an interception or pass defensed in any of his appearances this season.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, so it should be an easy decision to cut ties.

