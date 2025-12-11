Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

The Dallas Cowboys are back at home in Week 15, hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas is coming off a frustrating loss to the Detroit Lions, which has their playoff hopes on life support. The Vikings, who knocked off the Washington Commanders, are 5-8 and playing for pride.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Entering the weekend, the Cowboys are favored to win and keep their postseason dreams alive. But do the experts agree? Let’s dive in and see who is being picked to walk out of AT&T Stadium with the win on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Conor Orr, Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame, John Pluym, Mitch Goldich, and Clare Brennan made selections for SI, and all have the Cowboys winning at home.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson in action against the Minnesota Vikings. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

At Bleacher Report, seven members of their team made predictions for this weekend, and all but one sees Dallas walking away with the win. Here’s a look at who picked which team.

Vikings: Gary Davenport

Cowboys: Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Kristopher Knox, Moe Moton, Wes O'Donnell, Brent Sobleski

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rolls out during the first half against the Detroit Lions. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The entire panel at USA Today picked the Cowboys to defeat the Vikings. Most have it a close game, with Tyler Dragon having the biggest margin of victory, with Dallas winning 28-20.

MORE: Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy shares the mindset that powered his Week 14 breakout

Jarrett Bell says it will be 30-23, as does Nick Brinkerhoff. Chris Bumbaca says 26-23 while Nate Davis predicts 27-23. Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz has the final pick at 23-20.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While he expects the Vikings to put up a fight, Pete Prisco has the Cowboys winning 24-21.

“The Cowboys are rested after losing last Thursday to the Lions. I see them bouncing back here as Dak Prescott has a solid day, but the Vikings will hang around.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As of this writing, the full staff at ESPN had not yet made their selections. Those that did, including Seth Wickersham and Dan Graziano, picked Dallas.

6 starters listed on Cowboys injury report from Wednesday practice

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for an extension during final 4 weeks of season

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

Cowboys-Vikings announcer pairing & assignment for Week 15