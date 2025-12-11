2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, with several key players' participation in practice being monitored.
With the team entering a crucial stretch of the season and needing to win out to have the best opportunity at reaching the NFL Playoffs, getting back to full strength is as important as ever.
On Thursday, it was a mixed bag for the Cowboys, who watched some players return to full participation, while others, like star tight end Jake Ferguson, took a step in the wrong direction.
After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Ferguson was held out of Thursday's practice and worked on the resistance cords with head trainer Brit Brown. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton also remained out of practice, but the good news is that Nate Thomas has played well as his backup.
Dallas Cowboys Thursday practice report
While Ferguson and Guyton continue to be cause for concern, the good news for Dallas is that starting safety Malik Hooker and CeeDee Lamb were full participants in practice, after not participating and being limited, respectively, a day earlier.
Hopefully the remainder of the players who were limited can continue to progress throughout the week and leading up to Sunday night's kickoff.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings TV info & viewing info
Date: Sunday, December 14
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: NBC and Peacock
Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online
Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream it to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.
Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $16.99/month or $169.99/year. If you have the $7.99/month Select Tier, you will need to upgrade your plan in order to watch live sports.
Peacock's sports library includes Sunday Night Football and select games throughout the season, Premier League soccer, Olympics coverage, Big Ten college sports, WWE, Golf, Motorsports, and so much more.
