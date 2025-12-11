2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, with several key players' participation in practice being monitored.

With the team entering a crucial stretch of the season and needing to win out to have the best opportunity at reaching the NFL Playoffs, getting back to full strength is as important as ever.

On Thursday, it was a mixed bag for the Cowboys, who watched some players return to full participation, while others, like star tight end Jake Ferguson, took a step in the wrong direction.

After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Ferguson was held out of Thursday's practice and worked on the resistance cords with head trainer Brit Brown. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton also remained out of practice, but the good news is that Nate Thomas has played well as his backup.

Dallas Cowboys Thursday practice report

CeeDee Lamb was a full participant in today’s practice. Jake Ferguson did not practice after being limited yesterday pic.twitter.com/h2s5FE4MXO — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2025

While Ferguson and Guyton continue to be cause for concern, the good news for Dallas is that starting safety Malik Hooker and CeeDee Lamb were full participants in practice, after not participating and being limited, respectively, a day earlier.

Hopefully the remainder of the players who were limited can continue to progress throughout the week and leading up to Sunday night's kickoff.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings TV info & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online

A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream it to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $16.99/month or $169.99/year. If you have the $7.99/month Select Tier, you will need to upgrade your plan in order to watch live sports.

Peacock's sports library includes Sunday Night Football and select games throughout the season, Premier League soccer, Olympics coverage, Big Ten college sports, WWE, Golf, Motorsports, and so much more.

