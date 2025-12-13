Cowboys veteran sends mixed signals about return despite expecting to play

The defense has been a concern for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2025 NFL season. Those worries resurfaced last week in a two-possession loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday, where the Cowboys surrendered 44 points, tied for the most they've allowed in a game this season.

With the regular season winding down, Dallas ranks No. 29 in the league in total defense (378.6 yards allowed per game) and No. 31 in scoring defense (29.7 points allowed per game). No team allows more passing yards per game (255.2) than the Cowboys.

MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism

It obviously hasn't helped that the franchise has been without two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs for the last seven games. Diggs suffered a concussion and a knee injury that forced him onto IR.

However, there's a chance he could finally make his return in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ready To Play Despite Odd Exchange

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys listed Diggs as questionable on the final injury report ahead of hosting Minnesota. An official decision on his status is expected to come on Saturday.

While meeting with reporters, Diggs was asked if he's ready to play and if the team had determined his availability for Sunday night.

MORE: Dak Prescott giving tough love to Cowboys' Trevon Diggs amid tumultuous season

Diggs had a somewhat confusing response, basically saying he's ready, but the decision is out of his control.

"Yeah, yeah. Why ya'll asking me? Ask them," Diggs said on Friday. "Why ya'll asking me the question?"

"So why ya'll asking me? I don't make the rules. That's them," Diggs added. "They've got to answer that question, but I'm ready, though."

The fifth-year pro went on to add that he felt healthy enough to return against Detroit. However, he wasn't able to practice much last week.

Diggs has gotten more reps under his belt over the last few days. He's hoping he can finally get back to doing what he loves; making plays on Sundays.

"It's been hard," Diggs admitted. "It's definitely been hard cause, of course, you want to get back out there, but people feel how they feel and just got to roll with the punches and keep pushing forward."

In six appearances this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles and one tackle for loss. He's only played in 19 games over the past three years due to a myriad of injuries.

The Cowboys will be hoping Diggs is in the lineup when they kick off against the Vikings on Sunday, December 14. The contest will be televised at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future