Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys sending mixed message on health

The Dallas Cowboys' season is all but over, with the team having only a one percent chance to reach the NFL Playoffs after falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

With the Cowboys' season hanging in the balance, the team will have some important decisions to make with several key players for the remainder of the year and beyond.

One of the players whose future in Dallas has been questioned throughout the season is star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been on injured reserve with a nagging knee injury and concussion since late October.

MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15

Diggs' 21-day practice window has been opened and he has just one week to be activated or he will be forced to revert back to IR for the year. That's where the curious case of Diggs gets interesting, because he and the front office are telling two very different stories.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

According to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, Diggs is not healthy enough to play. Diggs, however, insists he is ready to go.

"I know I'm healthy enough to play. I been ready. I’m just waiting on my opportunity. I been doing good in practice, showing that I'm ready to play," Diggs told NFL insider Josina Anderson following Sunday night's game.

MORE: Dak Prescott reflects on heartbreaking reality of Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes

"We’ll just see what happens."

Diggs also told reporters that he let the team know he is upset with continuing to sit out.

Trevon Diggs said postgame that he feels good enough to play. Diggs was told yesterday that he would be inactive for the #Cowboys, but wasn’t given a reason.



“I was upset,” Diggs said of his reaction to the news.



Did he communicate that to the team?



“Yeah, they know.” — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 15, 2025

Diggs' comments come after a report that his relationship with the team has been "severed," so don't expect the drama to die down anytime soon.

This season, Diggs has played in just six games and has 18 tackles. He has not recorded an interception or pass defensed in any of his appearances this season.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 43 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, so it should be an easy decision to cut ties.

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul