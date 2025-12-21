Is Trevon Diggs playing vs Chargers? Dallas Cowboys star CB status set

The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 16 for the team's final home game of the season. Dallas will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

When the team takes the field, it will be welcoming back a familiar face.

Unfortunately, the news comes after another loss in the secondary. Over the weekend, the Cowboys placed DaRon Bland on injured reserve with a nagging foot injury, but it signaled the return of fellow All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been on injured reserve since late October.

There had been some questions about whether Diggs would return this season, but he officially got the green light on Saturday afternoon.

Trevon Diggs in the building for his first home game since September. pic.twitter.com/kPi5dH8ddr — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 21, 2025

This season, Diggs has played in just six games and has 18 tackles. He has not recorded an interception or pass defensed in any of his appearances this season.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Trevon Diggs' rollercoaster 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Let's hope that once Diggs returns, it begins a lengthy stretch of healthy games.

