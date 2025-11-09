Dak Prescott gives powerful speech on brotherhood after Marshawn Kneeland death
The Dallas Cowboys are going through an unthinkable time that no one prepares for, following the death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland this past week. Players learned of the news along with the rest of the NFL world on Thursday morning.
On Thursday night, Dak Prescott was back at his former high school for a field dedication and jersey retirement ceremony, when he took some time to speak with the current team in the locker room.
Prescott delivered a powerful speech about the importance of brotherhood, and how the players should not take any of the time they have together for granted.
"It's a game tomorrow, we got a game tomorrow. You have to continue doing what you've been doing, listening to your coaches, and preparing. But what's on my mind right now is if you paid attention to the news, right? Us losing a teammate," Prescott said.
"That's what I wanted to tell you. You're right now in the greatest time of your life with your brothers."
Prescott continued, "These relationships, I still have some of my teammates that are here tonight. 15 plus years ago. These relationships matter. These relationships, who you surround yourself around are those great men that you want to be someday. They help mold the decisions that you're going to do.
"So surround yourself around the right people, man. Hug your teammates. Tell your teammates you love them. If you're going through something, don't be afraid to share it. You and your teammate, or you and a couple of teammates, whoever, y'all can get through. This problem may seem a lot to one person, but I promise you, to the team, it's nothing. That's what my mind is with my heart. I love you guys."
Prescott's words carry a lot of weight, and he has been very outspoken on the importance of mental health awareness after experiencing similar tragedies first-hand in his personal life.
The message he delivered is something that the players, and everyone who hears it, can carry with them throughout life, and to make sure that a moment is cherished.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Faith. Fight. Finish.
Prescott is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL who speaks on the importance of mental health. Prescott has been open about his own struggles with mental health following the death of his brother Jace, who took his own life in April 2020, and the Dallas star created his "Faith Fight Finish" foundation to support mental health initiatives.
"Because of the loss he has experienced, Dak’s empathy and ability to connect deeply and genuinely with people is at the core of his charitable work. He has embraced the responsibility of giving back well beyond what’s expected or required of him, and is on a mission to share his mother’s unwavering strength and courage with the world," the foundation states.
"Dak’s mom taught him to always put Mind Over Matter and do the best you can with the cards you’re dealt, and it’s a lesson he intends to keep paying forward through Faith Fight Finish."
