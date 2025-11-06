Colin Cowherd is on team Cowboys while rest of media dunks on trade deadline moves
The Dallas Cowboys did not have a quiet NFL trade deadline this season. No, the team brought in two major pieces that should make an immediate on-field impact.
Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams now call Dallas home.
Both players made impacts during their time with their former teams; however, a lot of folks in the media realm feel these moves were not the right moves for the Cowboys.
But there's one member of the media who believes the moves made by Jerry Jones before the deadline may be positive moves for the franchise.
On Thursday, Colin Cowherd revealed he thinks the moves made by the Cowboys were actually good moves.
"I am in total disagreement with virtually every other media member on what the Cowboys did with Micah and these moves to get Quinnen Williams," said Cowherd.
There are plenty of reasons as to why someone would feel that these are great moves. Williams' greatest years in New York were when his defensive line coach was Aaron Whitecotton. Well, there's good news with that fact. Williams will be rejoining Whitecotton on the sidelines in Dallas.
As for Wilson, the former Bengals star was a captain during his time in Cincinnati. Wilson is also joining a position where the Cowboys could use anyone to elevate the play within the linebacker room.
Calling these moves terrible seemed like a stretch. Bringing in a former All-Pro and a linebacker who has played better than anyone at the position in a Cowboys uniform this season should be a positive.
But we all know how the narrative changes around the national media with the Cowboys. For now, Cowherd has chosen to be on the good side of Cowboys nation after the trade deadline.
