Cowboys are 'scariest' team in NFC playoff race, 2x Super Bowl champ says

All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys once again, as America's Team kicks off Week 14 in primetime. Dallas will make the trip to Ford Field for a crucial showdown with the Detroit Lions that could have strong NFL playoff implications.

Both teams are in the hung in the NFC and are jostling position in the playoff field, but momentum is on the Cowboys' side.

Dallas enters December on a three-game winning streak, which has caught the eye of many pundits, who have described Dallas as the hottest team in the NFL and a team who is heating up at the right time.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is among those who believe in the Cowboys.

During a recent segment with CBS Sports, McFadden explained why Dallas is the "scariest" team in the NFC playoff picture that teams are going to want to avoid.

Here come the Cowboys

"You don't want to see [the Cowboys]!"@BMac_SportsTalk likes the Cowboys chances to make a playoff push.



Which team from the outside looking in can make the playoffs in your eyes? 👀 pic.twitter.com/B8idTWMrSZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2025

"When you look at the three teams currently in the hunt, if I had to rank them, I start with the Cowboys as potentially the most scariest team because of their progression on the defensive side, which has been their Achilles heel over the first two months of the season," McFadden said.

"But now, with them making the key moves, bringing in quality players, the defense has improved, and now it's a strong point for their team. Then, when you bring that to what they already have going on collectively with their offense, you don't want to see this team, and they're playing with a lot of confidence."

Dallas Cowboys players celebrate with a turkey beating the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That confidence has been growing amid the team's three-game winning streak, which includes knocking off both of last season's Super Bowl participants.

"When you look at what they've done the last two weeks, beating Philly, beating Kansas City, doing so when your quarterback outperforms Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, doing so when your head coach outperforms Super Bowl-winning coaches in terms of adjustments," McFadden adds.

"This is a team, and I said this a few weeks ago, if they mess around and get into the playoffs, they're coming into your house, and they're moving furniture. Moving the coffee table, knocking all the magazines off the table, and saying, 'Get out of the way. We're going to have a party.'

Dak brings the secret sauce

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks into the stadium prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

McFadden then went on to give some praise to Dak Prescott, who is playing as well as any quarterback in the league this season.

"Their quarterback, name me another quarterback that's playing better than Dak Prescott right now. When you look at the teams in the hunt, right? Bryce Young, great job. He's been phenomenal. Jared Goff, you know, a little spotty, but still can play. But Dak Prescott is him. It's him. So those three teams, I know it's a tough race. And guess what? Guess who plays Thursday? We can't wait."

That key NFC showdown between the Cowboys and Lions on Thursday night will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. It's going to be exciting to see how it all plays out. For the sake of Dallas, let's hope that hot streak continues.

