NFL Mock Draft Gives Dallas Cowboys Recipe to Build Super Bowl Defense

Jerry Jones simply cannot give in to the temptation of taking a player on offense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft because it could be the difference between the Dallas Cowboys making the playoffs or not in 2026.

Unfortunately, Jones has said that is a possibility, and I guess none of us should be surprised. But taking that approach is a terrible idea, and even Jones should know that after he didn't mince words about the defense's awful showing in 2025.

The Cowboys have a real opportunity to rebuild their defense and get the unit on the right track in the first year under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

In his latest mock draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic lays out the perfect blueprint to get Dallas moving in the right direction.

Dane Brugler recipe for Cowboys

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In his final mock draft before Thursday night, Brugler has the Cowboys taking LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 12 overall, and then Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk at No. 20.

"Will the Cowboys feel confident about staying put at 12 and getting their guy? That is what happens in this scenario, with Delane still on the board," Brugler said. "I’m betting this fit would work out much better than the last time Dallas drafted an LSU defensive back (Morris Claiborne in 2012)."

"Because of the Cowboys’ shift in scheme under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Faulk — with his skill set and given what he was asked to do at Auburn — would be a natural fit. He is a high-floor run defender, with ascending pass-rush talent," he said of the Faulk pick.

These are two fantastic picks for the Cowboys because, really, Dallas addresses three major needs with two players.

Why Delane, Faulk are great picks

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have multiple issues in the secondary that helped guide them to the worst pass defense in the NFL last season.

DaRon Bland hasn't been able to stay healthy or play at the same level we saw earlier in his career, and we have no clue what to expect from Shavon Revel, who struggled in 2025.

Delane is expected to be a lockdown cornerback at the next level after a successful career at LSU. Delane, who is the best corner in this year's draft, posted the fourth-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade in the nation last season and allowed a ridiculously low 31.3 passer rating when targeted.

With Delane locking down one boundary spot, the Cowboys could have Revel and Bland battle it out for the other side.

If Bland loses, he can go to the slot, where he's probably best suited, anyway. If Revel loses, Dallas could roll with one of PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson or Coby Durant in the slot. There's a possible scenario where the Cowboys draft a nickel, also.

With Faulk, not only are the Cowboys getting the edge rusher they need opposite Rashan Gary, who will hopefully improve a unit that tallied the seventh-fewest sacks last season, but he's a strong run defender as well and we know the Cowboys weren't good in that area last season, either.

Faulk proved that by posting an 85.5 PFF run defense grade last season, which ranked 20th among edge rushers. He also offers some inside/outside versatility if he adds more mass to his frame, and that versatility could give Dallas some extra interior pass-rush juice.

If the Cowboys were to come away with Faulk and Delane in Round 1 on Thursday night, it would be a succesful haul for the Cowboys and one that could instantly change the face of the defense.