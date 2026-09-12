Packers' Tucker Kraft Contract Highlights Cowboys' Massive Brevyn Spann-Ford Steal

The Dallas Cowboys were active this week, as the team finished preparations for a Week 1 showdown against the division rival New York Giants to kick off the NFL regular season.

Dallas agreed to contract extensions with backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and rising star wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. While they may not have been earth-shattering or market-shifting moves, they were impactful and the type of sneaky signings that will help the team in the future.

Both deals were also proactive, which is rare for the Cowboys, and allows the team to keep both players under contract at a bargain price that is well below the market.

That was highlighted on Saturday morning, when the Green Bay Packers and tight end Tucker Kraft reached an agreement on a massive four-year, $75 million extension worth up to $92 million that includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft stiff-arms Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Kraft hauled in 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns. His average deal pays the tight end an average annual value of about $19.66 million, which makes him the highest-paid player at the position in the league.

Spann-Ford cost the Cowboys $18 million over a three-year deal. While he may not have the current production of Kraft, Dallas clearly believes in his potential, and he is now a Cowboys through the 2029 season, and the $6 million average annual salary is an absolute steal.

Getting ahead of the market is something that Cowboys fans aren't used to seeing, so hopefully the team's forward thinking will pay off in the long run.

Brevyn Spann-Ford Could Be The Future At TE For Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spann-Ford, who was set to become a restricted free agent after the season, is a unicorn at tight end and has unlimited potential as he continues to develop after joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

At a massive 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Spann-Ford has all of the physical tools that you look for. He is already an exceptional run blocker and pass protector, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes Spann-Ford can continue to develop as a threat over the middle for the offense.

"He had an incredible off-season. He really did. The size alone, he moves really well. I think he added six or seven pounds of lean muscle mass. This guy is not just a run blocker and a pass protector. This guy can be a weapon because of his size in the middle of the field, matched up on linebackers and safeties," Schottenheimer said during the offseason.

"The thing I loved about Brev from day one is you knew that this wasn't too big for him. You knew mentally that he knew, 'I belong here. It doesn't matter how I got here, I belong here.' And he's pushing [Jake Ferguson] and [Luke Schoonmaker] and all those guys. He's already made the jump. You asked me how I feel about it, he's already made the jump. He's another guy that when he puts the pads on you're going to see on the field."

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is pursued by linebacker Jaishawn Barham at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spann-Ford may not be in the same tight end tier as Tucker Kraft (yet), but the team believes in his potential and ability to get there. At $6 million per year, he has three years to reach that level, and show that the team's proactiveness could give a longer Super Bowl window for Dak Prescott with salary cap flexibility.

That's not the type of move we've seen from Jerry Jones and the front office before, so it's very refreshing ahead of what will hopefully be a bounce-back season for the Cowboys.

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