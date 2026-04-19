The Dallas Cowboys' chances of drafting Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles are in serious trouble.

After the New York Giants pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night that landed them the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, the Giants now have two cracks in the top 10 with the No. 5 pick, also.

Of course, the Cowboys could use a starting green dot linebacker like Styles, who would be a perfect addition next to DeMarvion Overshown, so this trade is a major issue.

While we never expected Styles to fall to the Cowboys at No. 12, there was a chance Dallas could've traded up to No. 6 to get him. That isn't likely to cut it any longer, as the Giants can comfortably take Styles at No. 5 knowing they have another pick to take another player they covet at No. 10.

In what could be the realistic last gasp for Dallas' chances of drafting Styles, Dan Parr of NFL.com proposes a trade that sees Dallas move up to the Tennessee Titans' No. 4 pick to draft the Ohio State product.

"I'd like to see Dallas trade all the way up to No. 4 -- the Titans are willing to move down, at least in this exercise -- to get in front of the division-rival Giants and land a new franchise cornerstone in uber-athletic linebacker, who is drawing comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher," Parr wrote.

Parr goes on to add that the "price will undoubtedly be steep," but what exactly would that price look like?

What a Cowboys-Titans trade would look like

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Titans are one of the teams in the top 10 looking to trade back, so there is clearly interest there. Fowler is a team to watch when it comes to moving up because of their defensive needs.

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Cowboys would have to give up both of their first-round picks (2,050 points) to get the party started for Tennessee's No. 4 pick (1,800 points).

But we have to even out those points, assuming the Titans don't force Dallas to do a pretty lopsided deal like in order to be willing to move back as far as Tennessee would have to, which is definitely possible.

If not, Tennessee could theoretically send its third-round pick (No. 66, 260 points) back to the Cowboys and that would leave a deficit of just 10 points in Dallas' favor. That amounts to a fair trade.

In this scenario, the Cowboys wouldn't add the second-round pick they don't have, but having a high third-rounder puts Dallas in position to possibly trade up into the second round while maintaining their other third-round pick.

What about a trade to No. 3?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Striking a deal with the Arizona Cardinals isn't out of the question, but that move up is simply too costly.

Based on the trade value chart, to get Arizona's pick Dallas would have to come up with a package that is worth 2,200 points. With Dallas' two first-rounders being worth 2,050 points, that means Jerry Jones and Co. might have to cough up its third-rounder, also.

If that's the case, Dallas would have only one pick over the first two days of the draft and that's simply not a position this team can put itself in with the need for multiple defenders.

Is a trade with the Titans worth it?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If Dallas can pull off the exact trade we just went over without overpaying, yes, it would be.

Styles is one of the very best players in this draft and would check the box of the starting green dot linebacker and difference-maker Christian Parker's unit desperately needs. Dallas would also likely be stealing a potential elite player from a division rival.

The deal also gives Dallas the chance to get into the second round, and maybe even as high as the middle of it.

All things considered, this would be a solid deal for the Cowboys if they are truly hellbent on getting Styles — and they should be.