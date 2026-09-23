Ryan Flournoy Predicts Dallas Cowboys Will Put NFL Defenses On Notice In Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are hours away from jetting off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday night for the team's final Week 3 preparations. Dallas faces the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, in what will be the team's most difficult test of the season to date.

After an impressive bounce-back win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, there is some positive momentum for the team, and confidence is running high.

There are still some questions regarding the team's defense, but the offense is only getting better, thanks to a red-hot Dak Prescott, which is a dangerous reality for opposing defenses across the league.

In anticipation of the team's Week 3 outing, rising star wide receiver Ryan Flournoy spoke to the team's official website and praised the offensive improvements.

The Best For Cowboys' Offense Has Yet To Come

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy stiff arms New York Giants safety Jevon Holland at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being part of the game where Dak Prescott broke the franchise record for passing touchdowns, Flournoy knows what the entire unit is capable of.

"We know our identity, and we know what we want to accomplish as an offense," Flournoy told DallasCowboys.com. "To go out and fail in Week 1, we had to redeem ourselves. We had to lean on each other to execute and really come back and bounce back, and just prove to ourselves, not just the world, who we are — that we are good, and we truly believe that.

"It wasn't a fluke that we went out and put 30 points up in Week 2. So, in week 3, we're willing to keep improving, and to keep proving ourselves."

Through the first two weeks of the season, Flournoy has hauled in 7 of his 10 targets for 45 yards, converting three of those catches for first downs. As the team continues to find its rhythm, expect Flournoy to continue being a bigger part of the offensive attack.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott laughs with Dallas Cowboys receivers Ceedee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, as far as Flournoy is concerned, he's just blessed to be there.

"Even leading up to the record, seeing how [Prescott] works, and how hard he wanted that and how hard he wanted for this team, for him to get that accolade and that accomplishment — I'm just as happy to be a part of that," Flournoy added. "I'm just blessed to be a part of all of this."

Let's hope that Flournoy's vision comes to fruition on Sunday afternoon and the Cowboys' offense can continue to light up the scoreboard. After the way the defense has been performing and with the recent flurry of injuries, the team is going to need it.

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