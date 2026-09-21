Tom Brady Praises Dak Prescott With Viral NSFW Call During Record-Breaking Game

The Dallas Cowboys were able to bounce back in Week 2, with an impressive performance in the team's home opener against the division rival Washington Commanders. The big win continued Dallas' dominance over NFC East foes at home and got the team back on track after a disappointing performance in Week 1.

During the team's bounce-back performance, Dak Prescott made franchise history, surpassing Tony Romo to become the franchise's all-time passing touchdowns leader with 249.

Prescott broke the record with a 279-yard, four-touchdown performance, completing 26-of-31 passes on the afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Prescott had several impressive throws throughout the day, there was one that really caught the attention of future Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady, who had some unique praise for the Cowboys signal-caller.

Brady dug deep in his bag to pull out a NSFW phrase that had social media rolling.

Dak Prescott Leaves Tom Brady In Disbelief

WOW! What a throw by Dak to CeeDee.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/Enu7AaL43S — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

During the fourth quarter, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb with a ball thrown perfectly on a rope that had Tom Brady in awe. The result was a call that caught everyone's attention and had social media laughing.

"Absolute piss missile up the sideline. [Mike Sainristil] is still sticking in Cover 2, and CeeDee settles in that hole. [Quan Martin] can't get over there on time. Little bit of a high-risk throw, but when you got arm strength like that, and you make a decisive read with a clean pocket, one little hitch into that, you can really drive it, and there was no margin of error on that throw," Brady said.

Add that one to Brady's highlight reel. Earlier in the night, Brady dropped more profanity during a genuine reaction before the first half. When showing a replay of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' dislocated elbow,

"Oh sh*t," Brady said. "Excuse me. Was not expecting to see that." That could technically result in an FCC fine, but hopefully everyone will forgive Brady for having a relatable moment that was likely echoed in homes across the country.

Fox Sports' analyst Tom Brady walks on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the Cowboys are in the win column, we'll have to see if the team can keep the momentum rolling in Week 3 when they jet off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a historic showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

It marks the first-ever NFL game in Brazil and Dallas' first international outing since a 31-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London back in 2014.

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