Where Every Cowboys Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Deadline

It's never easy for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players, but it's a reality they must face. This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys were reminded of that as they had to make some tough cuts ahead of the deadline.

Dallas waived some well-known players including second-year running back Jaydon Blue and former second-round pick Sam Williams. Following their cuts, they claimed running back Emari Demercado on waivers, which meant they needed to make room. To do this, the Cowboys waived Joe Milton III, which was a major surprise after how well the second-year quarterback played in the preseason.

The Cowboys were able to retain many of their released player via the practice squad. They also added some outside help by signing offensive tackle Wanya Morris. With Morris signed, here's a look at the players who make up the team's initial practice squad:

Israel Abanikanda, RB

Jordan Hudson, WR

Anthony Smith, WR

Michael Trigg, TE

Mitch Van Vooren

Marcellus Johnson, OT

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wanya Morris, OT

NIck Leverett, G/C

Tommy Dunn, DT

Elijah Garcia, DT

Adedayo Odeleye, DT (International Pathway Program)

Isaiah Land, EDGE

Justin Barron, LB

Curtis Robinson, LB

Derion Kendrick, CB

Reddy Steward, CB

There were several standouts on this list during the preseason, including wide receiver Jordan Hudson who made several highlight-reel catches. The Cowboys also liked what they saw out of defensive tackle Tommy Dunn, who proved to be an efficient run defender.

At linebacker, Justin Barron is a converted safety who excelled in coverage while Curtis Robinson was a special teams ace. Reddy Steward is another interesting name as he was one of the more consistent defensive backs on the team in 2025 and appeared to have taken a step forward this year. Any of those players could be elevated throughout the season as the Cowboys tweak their roster to fit each opponent.

Cowboys cuts who landed elsewhere

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were multiple players who didn't return to Dallas, including Julius Wood, who was claimed by the Miami Dolphins. Wood was one of the best defenders on the field throughout the Cowboys preseason, but was a victim of the numbers game at safety.

Wood is now on the Dolphins active roster and two other players landed on a 53-man roster. Guard Trevor Keegan signed with the Minnesota Vikings while former second-round pick Sam Williams signed with the Cleveland Browns. Williams had 8.5 sacks during his first two seasons but struggled to find his groove again following ACL surgery. He will now get a chance to shine with the Browns, who traded Myles Garrett and lost Alex Wright to injury this offseason.

Three players were signed to practice squads with Jaydon Blue topping the list. The 2025 fifth-round pick failed to earn the trust of the coaching staff and will get a fresh start with the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive backs Zion Childress (Carolina Panthers) and Trikweze Bridges (Cincinnati Bengals) also headed elsewhere this offseason.

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