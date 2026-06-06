Why Caleb Downs' Mom Doesn't Approve of Dallas Cowboys DB Wearing No. 13

The only semblance of a controversy surrounding Dallas Cowboys first-round pick and defensive back Caleb Downs during his first offseason in the NFL is his jersey number.

Downs wore No. 2 in college, but that is taken by Cobie Durant. The Ohio State product initially sported No. 18 during rookie minicamp, but he appears to have now settled on No. 13.

But Downs revealed his mom is not a fan of that number during an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast. That's because she does not think anyone good has ever worn No. 13.

"My mom literally said this to me the other day," Downs said. "She was like, ‘I’ve never seen anybody wear 13 and it be a good player.’”

"Well, first off, you're hating," Downs said of his response to his mom. "Second off, you're still gonna wear the number because I'm wearing it, so it doesn't really matter what it is."

#Cowboys Caleb Downs is currently wearing No. 13. His Mom didn’t hold back about her feelings and that number.



“My mom literally said this to me the other day. She was like, ‘I’ve never seen anybody wear 13 and it be a good player.’”



Harsh 😂



(🎥: @StBrownPodcast on YT) pic.twitter.com/EAcStpFLNo — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 5, 2026

We usually think of No. 13 as an offensive number, and it has been worn by NFL greats like Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, for example. Not a bad duo to be associated with.

Why Caleb Downs chose No. 13

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

On his "Downs 2 Business" podcast that he hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player, Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, Caleb revealed his former Alabama teammate Malachi Moore and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as inspirations for wearing No. 13.

"It was Odell, but defensive-wise it was Malachi Moore," Downs explained. "Shout out to Malachi. When he was at [Alabama] his freshman year, watching that when I was like a freshman in high school, I was like, 'Oh that's tough, 13, that's smooth.'"

Moore now wears No. 27 with the New York Jets while Beckham is sporting No. 3 after signing with the Giants this week.

Caleb Downs hype building at OTAs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The hype for Downs really started building the second Dallas used the No. 11 overall pick on him in April. Since then, all we've heard are rave reviews for his work both on and off the field.

“He has all of the tools, man. He has all the things that you want from a guy to come in and make an immediate impact. He’s humble, he’s ready to learn," Quinnen Williams said.

“One of the greatest compliments you can give a young player is they don’t repeat mistakes,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “Like if you tell Caleb one thing -- and he’s made mistakes throughout the course of Phase II and OTAs, and even the last couple of practices -- but he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. And I think that's a very, very good thing for us and the Cowboys nation."

During the first open practice of OTAs, Downs, who operated only out of the slot, didn't give up a single completion in coverage and was one of the bigger standouts from the session.

The Cowboys will hope that is a sign of things to come, and we have a very good feeling it will be.