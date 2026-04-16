With just one week until the 2026 NFL Draft, there has been growing buzz that the Dallas Cowboys may have their eyes on Auburn Tigers star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk.

The belief is that Dallas could target Faulk at No. 20 overall if they retain the pick, which is news that has been met with mixed reactions from Cowboys Nation.

Dallas is in desperate need of a pass rusher, and because Faulk's statline doesn't jump off of the page, some fans are hesitant about the pick with the belief that he will not fill the team's immediate need off of the edge.

But what Faulk brings is much more than just pass rushing, which is why fans should be excited if he is the pick on draft day.

Not only is Faulk versatile, which is something that defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for from his players, but he also improves the defense in multiple areas, which maximizes the value Dallas would get out of its late first-round selection.

Keldric Faulk Comes With Huge Potential

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL insider Dane Brugler, who linked Faulk to the Cowboys, had shared some insight on the All-SEC standout. Faulk, who won't turn 21 years old until September, has experience playing in multiple fronts, which is what Christian Parker is bringing to Dallas, and he's just scratching the surface of what he can do as a pass rusher.

Because Faulk was asked to wear multiple caps on the Auburn defense, he wasn't given the opportunity to fine-tune his skills and pad his numbers.

"Look, you're dealing with a guy that's 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, almost 35-inch arms, 21 years old. And what he was asked to do at Auburn, where playing in a three-man front, a lot of four-eye, five-technique, wasn't asked to just scream off the edge. And so I think that's, explains why the production, the backfield production wasn't greater. But I think you have somebody that's just kind of scratching the surface of what he can be," Brugler said.

"Now, I mean, he's not the most twitchy. He's not a super bendy guy either. But he wins with his hands. He's an instinctive player, especially in the run game. So I don't know that he's ever going to be a double-digit sack guy, but I think he's going to be someone that you can win with, somebody that is going to make your defensive line better versus the pass and the run, and somebody that ends up being a positive for anybody's defensive line."

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop against the South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with his skillset, Faulk has been labeled "a culture player with high character," which is exactly what Parker and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have said they are looking for. Faulk was a team captain at Auburn, which leaves little doubt about his command of the defense and leadership on the field.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. He brings the versatility and well-roundedness at defensive end that the team lost when Demarcus Lawrence left for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency last offseason.

If Faulk is the pick next week in Pittsburgh, fans should embrace him and the high ceiling he brings.

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