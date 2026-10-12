Will Micah Parsons Play vs Cowboys? Injury Update Makes Dallas Revenge Game Unlikely

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road in Week 6 to face off against the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, marking a potential showdown with former All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons' fallout with the Cowboys is well-documented, but any talk of "Round 2 of Revenge" is starting to taper off after the latest update from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who shared some news regarding the pass rusher's return from a torn ACL.

There had been hope that Parsons would make his season debut against the Cowboys, but that has now taken a hit ahead of the primetime clash.

Dallas Cowboys Unlikely To Face Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons after the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Packers are not anticipating that their standout pass rusher Micah Parsons will return to practice this week as Green Bay prepares for Sunday night’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources," Schefter wrote. "There still is uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from his knee injury, but the hope still remains it will be this month."

If his return does come this month, there are only two more dates on the schedule: Sunday, October 25, against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, or on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

But as far as the Cowboys are concerned, avoiding a matchup against Parsons allows the wounded offensive line to breathe a sigh of relief.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is expected to be fine for this weekend's game on Sunday Night Football, but he did suffer a back injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6that required X-rays and an early exit. Luckily, it is not a serious injury, but any ailment against a player of Parsons' caliber is reason for concern. Now, that's one less worry the Cowboys will have to have on their minds entering Sunday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby rushes against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without the soap opera headlines and discussion dominating headlines, the focus can solely be on doing what it takes to regroup and bounce back from last week's embarrassing effort against the Bucs.

Dallas has three days of extra rest, while the Packers are coming off of an emotional victory over a division rival, which could set the Cowboys up to march into Green Bay and steal a win on the road in what is a perfect trap game scenario.

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