5 Players Dolphins Should Consider on Waivers
Every NFL team had to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players Tuesday, leading to more than 1,000 players being either released or waived.
While some will end up back on the team’s practice squad, others will be claimed on waivers. The Miami Dolphins made their cuts Tuesday and sit 13th in the waiver order because it’s still based on the team’s record from last season.
The team can file a waiver claim until they’re announced at noon on Wednesday. While fans tend to let their minds go wild with claiming players, it’s important to keep in mind a few things.
For starters, players who are claimed must be placed on the 53-man roster. That means the Dolphins would have to view the player as an outright upgrade over someone they’re already rostering.
Secondly, waiver claims hardly end up as big-time hits. For every Zach Sieler, 100 other players barely make an impact. This is why most teams only file a few waiver claims at most every season — the Dolphins were awarded just one player last year, wide receiver Grant DuBose.
Still, that doesn’t mean the Dolphins can’t find valuable players on the wire. It also doesn’t mean these players can’t be added to the team’s practice squad once they clear waivers.
Let’s look at five players the Dolphins should at least consider adding.
5 Waiver Claims Dolphins Should Consider
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback feels like the most obvious spot the team could use another body. Miami has agreed to terms with veteran Rasul Douglas, but likely will open his roster spot by placing someone like Ethan Bonner on injured reserve.
That means cornerback Isaiah Johnson is the target spot to upgrade with Armour-Davis. The former Alabama product has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, but has played in 19 games and made three starts in three seasons.
He overlapped with Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in Baltimore, so he should have some familiarity with what the Dolphins are trying to do on defense. Additionally, Armour-Davis was healthy this offseason and lost a competitive cornerback competition.
Davis ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and we know the Dolphins like speed at all three levels of the field. There’s more than enough developmental upside to consider using a spot on Armour-Davis.
TE Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts
Miami’s tight end room has a lot of questions.
Darren Waller is off PUP but hasn’t practiced yet after spending last season retired. Tanner Conner has no proof of concept in the regular season, and Julian Hill is an inconsistent blocking presence with little pass-catching utility.
Woods wouldn’t save the room by any means, but he’s got tools worth looking at. He’s a 6-foot-7 Y-tight end with 4.6 speed — those attributes are not easy to find. Size isn’t everything in the running game, but the Dolphins could use some in the tight end room.
So why is Woods available? Well, he hasn’t played regular season football in two seasons. The last time he stepped on the field was in 2022, when he recorded 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Woods looked pretty healthy during the preseason, playing in all three games and recording seven catches for 75 yards. Adding Woods via waiver claim would likely force the Dolphins to move on from someone like Tanner Conner.
TE Greg Dulcich, New York Giants
Woods isn’t the only tight end the Dolphins should consider. Greg Dulcich has a different skill set since he’s a bit more of a pass catcher than a potent blocker.
If the Dolphins want an upgrade on Conner or a hedge against Waller continuing to miss practice, Dulcich is a solid option. He had seven catches for 53 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason and looked pretty good running routes.
Dulcich is available because the Giants have a deep tight end room and because he’s struggled to stay on the field throughout his career. He’s just 25 but hasn’t played more than 10 games just once in his three-year career.
He did have 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2022, so he’s capable of being productive when healthy.
OT Esa Pole, Kansas City Chiefs
Pole is a name that most people probably don’t know, and that’s understandable. He was a UDFA signing by the Chiefs this summer, following two seasons at Washington State.
However, multiple local and national reporters expect Pole to draw legitimate interest on the waiver wire after a strong preseason showing. He allowed zero quarterback pressures on 46 pass blocking snaps and has a ton of upside.
He’s 6-3, 325 pounds, and moves incredibly well for his size. He just started playing football four years ago, so he’s not even close to fully developed. Miami needs all the offensive line help it can get, so taking a flier on a young player like Pole isn’t a bad avenue.
RB Audric Estime, Denver Broncos
Miami’s running back room is pretty set, so it would be a surprise to see them add another one to the 53-man roster. However, for the purposes of this article, it’s worth taking a look at Estime, who was cut by the Broncos.
Estime was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of Notre Dame and is known for his downhill, physical running style. The Dolphins have that with Ollie Gordon II, but lost their other power back in Alexander Mattison to a neck injury.
The Notre Dame product recorded 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries last season, but he just couldn’t quite climb his way up the depth chart this summer.
Miami could try to carry Estime while Jaylen Wright recovers from his injury. Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Wright likely wouldn’t play in Week 1 but wouldn’t miss too much time after that.
Estime is worth a look if the Dolphins want a little more power in the running back room.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage