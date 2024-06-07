All Dolphins

Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner

The second-year cornerback is hoping to build on a promising finish to his rookie season

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (38) in a preseason game against Jacksonville last summer.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (38) in a preseason game against Jacksonville last summer. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Ethan Bonner has stood out from the time he joined the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent, but there clearly is more to him than being an anomaly in the NFL.

Yes, white cornerbacks indeed are very rare, but what matters here is that Bonner showed some intriguing potential last season.

Bonner is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

ETHAN BONNER, CB

Height: 6-1
Weight: 186 lbs.
Exp.: 1 Year
School: Stanford
How Acquired: Free agent (signed to future contract), 2024

2023 in Review

Bonner didn't make the team coming out of training camp, but he showed enough that the Dolphins signed him to the practice squad.

Bonner made his NFL debut against the New York Jets in the December game at Hard Rock Stadium and got 11 snaps on defense along with special teams work. He played another 13 snaps on special teams in the victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 and then got snaps on defense and special teams in the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though it came very late in a game where the outcome already had been decided, Bonner did force a fumble in the playoff game with great hustle.

Contract/Cap Info

After Bonner finished the season on the practice squad, the Dolphins re-signed him in January to a two-year contract worth a little less than $2 million, according to spotrac.

2024 Preview

The Dolphins have some question marks at cornerback beyond starters Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, and Bonner absolutely figures to be in the mix for a role in that group.

Kader Kohou looks like the front-runner for the slot corner job, particularly with Nik Needham seemingly headed for a new role at safety, and Bonner likely will compete with second-year player Cam Smith, newcomer Siran Neal and a group of rookies to earn snaps.

It was a rather uneventful offseason for Bonner, in terms of performances in those practices open to the media, but there's no reason to dismiss him as a possible contributor on defense if he can perform in training camp, joint practices and preseason opportunities.

