Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Edge Rushers
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the seventh part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list out every player on the Dolphins’ roster, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ edge rushers.
Other Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | IDL
Dolphins Edge Rusher Outlook
Bradley Chubb
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Chubb is one of several players with extensive injury histories that the Dolphins will be relying on this season. He’s coming off a torn ACL that he suffered at the end of the 2023 season, but did participate in mandatory minicamp.
When healthy, Chubb is a potent pass-rush threat with excellent speed and power. He’s got plenty of hand counters and is functional against the run. When he’s on the field, he’s productive.
It’ll be interesting to see how much Chubb plays early in the season. Miami has a three-headed monster at edge rusher, but not depth behind them, so he’ll have to play a decent number of snaps eventually.
Jaelan Phillips
2024 Stats: 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 7 pressures, 2 passes defended
Outlook: Phillips is almost in exactly the same spot as Chubb. He’s also coming off a season-ending ACL injury, but his was suffered in Week 4 against the Titans.
Phillips did participate in mandatory minicamp, but he’s coming off two straight seasons with a season-ending injury. His perseverance to fight his way back from two serious injuries — plus a medical retirement in college — is wildly impressive.
However, Phillips is a big “if” this season, and the Dolphins will need him to be a productive pass rusher. Assuming he’s mostly healthy, Phillips’ athletic ability at his size makes him a terror for offensive linemen.
He showed a lot of growth in his ability to use his hands and recruit his lower half during his excellent start to the 2023 season, too.
It should also be noted that Phillips is playing on his $13.3 million fifth-year option this season. He’s certainly talented enough to warrant an extension, especially considering he’s just 27, but the Dolphins will likely be hesitant to do something during the season with his injury history.
Still, Phillips will be a primary piece of the Dolphins’ defense in 2025 at the least.
Chop Robinson
2024 Stats: 6 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 56 pressures, 4 passes defended
Outlook: We’ve covered Robinson’s outlook for the season pretty extensively already this offseason, including why he’s such an issue to block and where his run defense stands.
Essentially, Chop had an incredible finish to the 2024 season, following a slow start to his rookie year. If he’s capable of carrying that momentum into the beginning of 2025, he’ll quickly gain national recognition as a budding star.
The core of the Dolphins’ defense this season will be its defensive line, helmed by Robinson, the two players listed above, and Zach Sieler. Miami is hoping that combination of players will protect a lackluster secondary and prevent offenses from double-teaming the hot hand upfront.
Robinson is such a critical piece because of Chubb and Phillips’ injury histories. While those three form an excellent group, there’s not much depth behind them, and it’ll likely take them some time to get back into the swing of things.
Quinton Bell
2024 Stats: 1 sack, 5 pressures, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Outlook: Bell has flown under the radar as a rotational pass rusher this offseason. He played 251 defensive snaps last season and had a few solid flashes.
Given that Miami hasn’t added many depth pieces to this room, Bell is in line to have a similar role this coming season.
Cameron Goode
2024 Stats: 12 snaps, 1 pressure
Outlook: Goode returned at the end of last season from a significant knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2023 season. The former late-round draft pick is more likely to make an impact on special teams than anything else.
Grayson Murphy
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Murphy was a UDFA signing following the 2024 NFL draft and had his season end early because of a preseason knee injury.
Murphy was productive at UCLA and has consistently gotten praise from reporters who have attended training camp and OTAs the past two years, including our own. Don’t be surprised if Murphy makes the roster and carves out a role for himself this offseason.
Mohamed Kamara
2024 Stats: 1 total tackle, 1 QB Hit
Outlook: A fifth-round pick from last year’s draft, Kamara is another player on the roster bubble. He barely played last season and seems to be firmly behind the top three and Bell for snaps.
Still, Kamara has a lot to offer in the pass-rush department, so he could land on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster.
Derrick McLendon
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: McLendon spent last season on the team’s practice squad before signing a futures contract to return for 2025. He’ll be fighting for a roster spot and could land on the practice squad again.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage