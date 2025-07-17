Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the eighth part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player from a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ off-ball linebackers.
Dolphins Linebacker Outlook
Jordyn Brooks
2024 Stats: 143 total tackles, 3 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, 6 QB hits
Outlook: I have not been shy about my praise for Jordyn Brooks this offseason. He was a great signing last season and was probably the team’s most consistent back-seven player in 2024.
Brooks is an excellent run defender with good instincts, physicality, and speed to shoot gaps and make plays near the sideline. He’s not quite a stalwart coverage player, but he’s above average in today’s NFL.
If Brooks can take another step forward this season, he should be considered one of the league’s best at the position.
Tyrel Dodson
2024 Stats (Seahawks/Dolphins): 107 total tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Outlook: Dodson is Miami’s latest attempt to find a good partner for an entrenched starter in the middle. The team struggled to find a running mate for Jerome Baker, and then last year’s disaster of finding one for Brooks is what landed Dodson on the Dolphins in the first place.
The Seahawks midseason cut him, but Miami quickly picked him up. Dodson played in just a few games down the stretch but did enough to earn a two-year deal this offseason.
Dodson should be expected to start next to Brooks this season, but he’ll have some competition from the team’s free agent class.
Willie Gay Jr.
2024 Stats (Saints): 28 total tackles, 2 sacks, 3 passes defended, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Outlook: Gay Jr. is one free agent addition that is going under the radar. His numbers weren’t great last year, but he has the skills to be a valuable role player or start in a pinch.
He’s an excellent athlete with good short-area coverage ability, and if he’s kept clean against the run, can be an effective sideline-to-sideline player. The Saints used Gay Jr. out of position (on the edge) a lot last year. If Miami lets him play WILL linebacker, he’ll likely be more effective.
Gay Jr. is also someone with special teams experience, making him a good utility option across the board.
K.J. Britt
2024 Stats (Buccaneers): 72 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended
Outlook: Britt is the other free agent addition the Dolphins made at linebacker this offseason, and he’s basically the polar opposite of Gay Jr.
Britt is a downhill thumper who will sacrifice his body to blow up blockers and run plays pretty consistently. He’s more than willing to take on contact and is a pretty solid overall tackler. However, he’s limited as an athlete, making him a liability in coverage and when trying to stop outside runs.
Despite his limitations, Britt is a good option to have. He could get some work near the goal line or in short-yardage situations.
Channing Tindall
2024 Stats: 5 total tackles
Outlook: Tindall was the Dolphins’ first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft (third round) and hasn’t lived up to that billing. He’s barely played on defense the past two years, but has gotten solid run on special teams.
Tindall is on the roster bubble, but his special teams work should give him an edge to make the final cut.
Dequan Jackson
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Jackson will be fighting for a practice squad spot, likely through his work on special teams. He spent last season on the practice squad and signed a futures contract following the season.
Eugene Asante
2024 College Stats (Auburn): 47 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
Outlook: Asante is a UDFA from Auburn who was fairly productive across six college seasons. His path to the roster is narrow, but a strong camp and preseason could land him on the practice squad.
