Dolphins Add Athletic D-Lineman Off Tryout
A day after signing two tryout players from their recent weekend rookie minicamp, the Miami Dolphins have signed a third player who came to camp for a tryout.
The Dolphins announced Tuesday afternoon that they have signed defensive tackle Mario Kendricks from Virginia Tech.
Kendricks spent five seasons at Tech from 2019-2023. He appeared in 56 games with 20 starts. Kendricks recorded 67 tackles, 35 of which were solo. He also added seven quarterback sacks and had three passes defensed.
The former Hokies lineman will join former Rutgers offensive lineman Ireland Brown and former Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre as they attempt to earn a spot on the roster. They all came to the minicamp with nothing more than an invitation and a dream. For now, those dreams are one step closer to becoming a reality.
Kendricks, 6-0, 294, also participated in the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp, which took place a week earlier.
Kendricks is from Kissisimmee and played his high school football at Osceola High School.
Kendricks had a very impressive performance at the Virginia Tech Pro Day, highlighted by a 4.76 time in the 40-yard dash — a remarkable time for someone his size.
The Dolphins now have 22 rookies, including seven draft choices, on their roster.