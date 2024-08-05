Dolphins Camp: Day Ten Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Monday, kicking their preseason opener week.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not spotted at practice were RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Erik Ezukanma, S Jordan Poyer, LB Jordyn Brook and LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Among those who were out for stretching but didn't practice were CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Jaylen Waddle, T Terron Armstead and CB Cam Smith. Armstead was spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Outside linebacker Quinton Bell wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Saturday.
The first competitive period on this day involved 11-on-11 and the offense was much more productive than its last outing.
All three quarterbacks had impressive throws, highlighted by Tua's bomb to Tyreek Hill, which featured decent coverage, a nice throw and a nice catch.
Hill, who didn't practice Saturday, was very active in this session, starting with a completion over the middle from Skylar Thompson.
Tight end Julian Hill block had a really nice block on a Raheem Mostert run.
Safety Jevon Holland shot through a hole and got into the backfield in a flash on a pitch to Mostert.
De'Von Achane looked quicker than perhaps at any time in camp so far.
Tua attempted another bomb to Hill, who had gotten behind Ethan Bonner, but the ball was underthrown and hit Bonner in the back as he was chasing Hill.
Thompson had a nice completion over the middle to Braylon Sanders, who made a nice high snag.
Mike tried to go deep to Anthony Schwartz with Siran Neal with good coverage and the ball was undderthrown.
Cam Brown tipped a White pass at the line and it went right to Channing Tindall, who dropped the interception.
White had a nice completion over the middle to Braxton Berrios.
In an end-of-game drill, Kader Kohou had spectacular catch on a Tua pass intended for Jody Fortson Jr. in the corner of the end zone, though he may or may not have landed in bounds.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Harris, who's made plays lately, tipped a Tua pass at the line.
Rookie tackle Patrick Paul committed a false start on a play that continued and ended with a touchdown pass from White to Fortson.
Patrick Paul blocked Mo Kamara to ground while Skylar Thompson scrambled, and Kamara clearly was upset about it.
Soon after in another 11-on-11 session, Kamara and Paul were matched up and Paul ended up holding him.
Schwartz dropped a deep pass down the sldeline from Skylar Thompson after getting behind Grayson Murphy.
Schwartz failed to stay in bounds on deep pass down the right sideline after what looked like a blown coverage, thought that wasn't a good throw by Thompson.
Rookie free agent CB Jason Maitre broke up a deep pass from Tua to Tyreek with good coverage and a nice play on the ball. That was followed by Ethan Bonner batting away a Tyreek reception over the middle from Tua.
Teair Tart got to Thompson for a sack.
Tua had nice back-to-back completions to River Cracraft and Alec Ingold, the first a 20-yard dart over the middle and the second a floater near the sideline.
David Long Jr. broke up a Tua pass to Malik Washington on a fourth-and-5 play from the 8-yard line. This came after Tua couldn't find anybody open.
White's first play of his last series was a 25-yard completion over the middle to Willie Snead IV.
Cam Brown had a would-be sack on the very next play when he came in free.