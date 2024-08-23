Dolphins Friday mailbag: Eichenberg, Tua, Weaver, and More
Part 1 of a preseason finale weekend Miami Dolphins mailbag:
From Mike Marchese (@fin1fan):
My question is simple, much like myself Alain….Eichenberg?
Hey Mike, that indeed is a simple question, but what exactly is the question. All I’ll say about Liam Eichenberg is I think (as I wrote) that the Dolphins might be better served by just leaving him in one space to see exactly what kind of player he can become — unless they’ve already decided his best use is as a swingman.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad):
Hi Alain, thanks for always taking questions and putting out great content. I've read a few things that say Driscoll has looked pretty decent. I can't remember if you said it. Has he looked better than Liam?
Hey Jason, Driscoll actually has looked better than not only Eichenberg but Lester Cotton as well, and I recognized his work in my training camp superlatives. Now, whether that means he can land a starting job, who knows.
From Greenview Construction (@CrispyChicken30):
Pick 2: Tanner Conner, Jeff Wilson, Needham, 1 of the 3 undrafted CB,
I’m assuming you mean pick two for the 53-man roster, which isn’t the same thing as picking the two best players. If it’s the latter, I think Wilson and any of the three CBs would be my choices. But I think keeping Wilson might not be happening, especially if the Dolphins can get something in return in a trade.
From Brad (@dolphinsgm2019):
Will Eichenberg’s player rating be above (picture of trash can) level this weekend ? How’s that?
Hey Brad, one might say this is kind of harsh. That’s how that is. Look, did Liam have a great outing against Washington? No. But maybe it’s just better suite for right guard, which is where he wants to play and maybe where the Dolphins ought to keep him. Just sayin’.
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
Reports and interviews have been linked to issues with many members of the Dolphins organization and Brian Flores. Players Minkah Fitzpatrick, Austin Jackson, and Jaelen Phillips, staff member Josh Boyer and GM Chris Grier. Even owner Stephen Ross has been linked to two incidents where Flores and him did not see eye to eye. That is every level of the Dolphins organization. People above him, below him and in an equal position as him. Why is it every time the subject is brought up at a national level it’s portrayed as a Tua vs Flores problem?
Hey Dana, I can’t answer your question because I reject the premise of your question. You make it sound like it’s never been discussed that Flores had clashes with other members of the organization and that’s just not true. Maybe that’s how it’s been portrayed around your parts, and if that’s the case it would be because Tua is the quarterback and quarterbacks draw headlines. It also has to do with how Tua’s career took off once Mike McDaniel arrived.
From Charles Boyd (@Charlie00WB):
Alain, you are the best as always. I know you hate Crystal balling, but what do you think the chances are of some teams coming up with something crazy for the new kickoffs? It seems to me to be ripe for some razzle-dazzle.
Hey Charles, I absolutely think you’ll some razzle-dazzle, but you can only do so much since you can only have two returners with the other nine at the 30-yard line. But we should see reverses, fake reverses and maybe some throw-back laterals across the field. What you’ll also see, I’m afraid, is kicking teams deciding to just bang the kickoff in the end zone and let the returning start at its 30 instead of risking a long return.
From Phinsbam30 (@phinsbam30):
Has Jack Driscoll gotten a fair chance to start? Has he had time in the starting rotation?
Media reporting rules prevent me from divulging too much here, but you certainly can look at the first two preseason games where it was Lester Cotton who started at right guard and Driscoll coming in with the second group. Mike McDaniel said this week there’s still competition for some of those jobs on the offensive line and the feeling most definitely is that Driscoll could be one of those guys who could make a move.
From Fins Broke My Heart (@Phinzup44):
Will Brewer start the season on IR?
This is tough to answer because we haven’t gotten any kind of update on Brewer since after the first preseason game when Mike McDaniel said he was week to week. We also haven’t seen Brewer around practice since his injury, so we don’t know what kind of brace/protective device he’s sporting on the injured hand, if any. So this would be just speculating. If you want me to guess, I’d say no, he does not start the season on IR.
From Armando (@Armando78304117):
How quickly are the defensive players learning the new scheme compared to Fangio’s scheme? Will the center have enough time to improve the snap issues before the season starts?
Hey Armando, there’s no way to answer the defense question until the regular season starts because that’s when all the bells and whistles come out. What teams do in the preseason is total vanilla. As for the snap question, I haven’t really detected that as being a concern this summer after some hiccups early on.
From Steve (@marosteve4):
Do any on the UFA CBs make the final 53, and if so, which ones?
Hey Steve, I’ll do my final roster projection at some point this weekend, but in my latest (projection 4.0) I had Storm Duck making it.