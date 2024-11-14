Dolphins Looking a D-Linemen
The Miami Dolphins have been busy this week making several moves, both on the 53-man roster and the practice squad, but they might not be done.
The Dolphins worked out three players — all interior defensive linemen Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
The three players are Nick Thurman, Jack Heflin and Jerrod Clark.
Thurman has the most experience of the three, having played 34 NFL games with five starts since 2020, two years after he signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He played nine games with four starts for the Carolina Panthers this season, recording 19 tackles, including one for loss, before being waived two weeks ago.
Heflin has appeared in six regular season games over the past three seasons, with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. Heflin hasn't played this season after being waived by the Saints on August 27.
Clark has never appeared in an NFL game since joining the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2023.
Keep in mind that the workouts simply could have been a matter of keeping players on file in case a need develops.
The Dolphins currently have five defensive linemen on the active roster with Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Da'Shawn Hand and Neil Farrell, plus two more on the practice squad (Shakel Brown and Matt Dickerson).
