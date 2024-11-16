Dolphins Make Familiar Elevations
How the saying goes, second verse, same as the first?
Whatever, the Miami Dolphins' practice squad elevations for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday were exactly the same as they were for the Monday night game against the Rams, with tackle Jackson Carman and long snapper Tucker Addington getting the call.
Those were to be expected because head coach Mike McDaniel had said this week the team wasn't quite ready to activate Blake Ferguson off the Reserve/Non-Illness Football list and because of the injury situation along the offensive line.
Both starting left guard Robert Jones (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) are listed as questionable for the game against the Raiders, and the team needed depth anyway because there are now only eight offensive linemen on the active roster since Austin Jackson was placed on IR.
This will be the second elevation for both Carman and Addington, with a reminder that each player is allowed a maximum of three during the regular season.
WYNN, McMORRIS UPDATES
Along with the practice squad elevations, the Dolphins also made a couple of injury report updates.
They involved guard Isaiah Wynn and rookie safety Patrick McMorris both downgraded to out because the Dolphins decided they weren't ready to activate either player, Wynn from PUP and McMorris from injured reserve.
McMorris appears physically ready to return considering he was a full participant in practice all week. Wynn, meanwhile, was limited all week.
