Dolphins Make Familiar Elevations

The Miami Dolphins moved up two players from their practice squad for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Alain Poupart

New England Patriots long snapper Tucker Addington (46) heads to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium during the 2023 preseason.
New England Patriots long snapper Tucker Addington (46) heads to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium during the 2023 preseason. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
How the saying goes, second verse, same as the first?

Whatever, the Miami Dolphins' practice squad elevations for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday were exactly the same as they were for the Monday night game against the Rams, with tackle Jackson Carman and long snapper Tucker Addington getting the call.

Those were to be expected because head coach Mike McDaniel had said this week the team wasn't quite ready to activate Blake Ferguson off the Reserve/Non-Illness Football list and because of the injury situation along the offensive line.

Both starting left guard Robert Jones (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) are listed as questionable for the game against the Raiders, and the team needed depth anyway because there are now only eight offensive linemen on the active roster since Austin Jackson was placed on IR.

This will be the second elevation for both Carman and Addington, with a reminder that each player is allowed a maximum of three during the regular season.

WYNN, McMORRIS UPDATES

Along with the practice squad elevations, the Dolphins also made a couple of injury report updates.

They involved guard Isaiah Wynn and rookie safety Patrick McMorris both downgraded to out because the Dolphins decided they weren't ready to activate either player, Wynn from PUP and McMorris from injured reserve.

McMorris appears physically ready to return considering he was a full participant in practice all week. Wynn, meanwhile, was limited all week.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

