Dolphins Minicamp Primer
The Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their offseason program this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. The minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday and marks the final phase of organized team activities before players get an extended break ahead of training camp in late July.
Under NFLPA guidelines, teams can practice up to 10 hours per day during minicamp, with a maximum of 24 hours over the three days. Teams are allowed two on-field sessions per day, each lasting up to three and a half hours. However, if a team holds two practices in one day, the second must be limited to walk-through activities.
The pads won’t be cracking just yet since live contact isn’t allowed, but the Dolphins can still run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and full-team 11-on-11 drills — as long as they keep things at a non-contact pace. Players are limited to helmets and light equipment such as knee and elbow pads.
What to Watch for
The offseason program has been optional up until this week, but the Dolphins have had great attendance, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. In the two OTAs open to the media, only four players were missing.
Jalen Ramsey will not attend the minicamp as Miami continues to seek a trade partner for the three-time All-Pro cornerback. Meanwhile, James Daniels, the franchise’s top free agent addition, may remain unavailable while recovering from a torn Achilles.
That said, this week’s mandatory period could be an opportunity for Zach Sieler and Jonnu Smith to send a message.
It’s important to note that nothing has been said regarding Sieler’s absence from offseason activities — and he hasn’t been required to attend up to this point. Still, actions could end up speaking louder than words if last season’s team MVP isn’t attending mandatory sessions.
A defensive pillar for the Dolphins, Sieler delivered double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons. An eye injury in practice sidelined him for two games last year, which was the only occasion he missed time in the past two seasons.
Again, it’s not clear if Sieler is angling for a raise, but if that’s the reason behind his absence, it would be a reasonable request, especially given the money Miami has given to other players in recent years.
Though Sieler is under contract through 2026, he may be the one defensive player the team can’t afford to play hardball with. Sitting out mandatory minicamp would be a calculated way to signal he’s looking for a raise from his $7.3 million base salary next season.
Smith, Miami’s lone Pro Bowl selection last season, would also like more money after 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season in South Florida. The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in trading for him, but it’s also been reported that he’d rather stick with the Dolphins after last season’s success.
Smith’s request is also reasonable considering his projected cap hit of roughly $4.6 million, a figure that places him outside the top 25 highest-paid tight ends, according to Over The Cap. However, the Dolphins have limited their spending and may not want to pay up for a tight end turning 30 in August.
An absence could suggest there’s been little movement in contract negotiations. His presence, though, might indicate both sides are working toward a solution that keeps him in Miami.
There may not be many on-the-field takeaways from this week’s minicamp. It’ll be tough to get a full read on how Miami’s inexperienced cornerback group stacks up, especially in a pad-free setting that favors Miami’s explosiveness and timing on offense.
And while it’s expected that second-round rookie Jonah Savaiinaea will join Daniels as the starting guards, the media can’t report on depth chart alignments during minicamp.
Media Day and Looking Ahead
Mandatory minicamp officially began Monday, although there was no practice. Instead, players took physicals, and the team held a media day.
Unlike other sports, where this may be considered an opportunity for players to meet with reporters, NFL media days are when teams create visuals for regular-season broadcasts and in-stadium use, like Chop Robinson and his signature sack celebration.
With offseason activities coming to a close, teams will break for the majority of June and July before reuniting in training camp. This year’s training camp schedule hasn’t been announced, but it began on July 28 last year and ran through Aug. 15, which included joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.
The Dolphins will participate in joint practices with each of their three preseason opponents, starting with the Chicago Bears ahead of the year’s first preseason game on Aug. 10.