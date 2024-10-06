Dolphins-Patriots: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak Sunday with their 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
We rank the five biggest, most important plays of the game.
1) THE OVERTURNED TOUCHDOWN
We have to start, of course, with the touchdown that wasn't when Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk's right heel clearly landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone after his right toes landed in bounds. This is part of the rule (maybe weird) that a catch near the sideline isn't the same and only requires toes to come down in bounds. Regardless, it was the right call and it's how close the Dolphins came to falling behind late in the game.
2) THE INGOLD TOUCHDOWN
Maybe it's not fair to focus on the touchdown considering it was a 3-yard run on first down after a couple of long-gainers by Jaylen Wright and Raheem Mostert, but it was the game-winner. Besides, it's not like Alec Ingold didn't do great work with his lead blocking on that game-winning drive.
3) THE PATRIOTS DPI
That impressive 15-yard touchdown drive by the Dolphins came close to being done much earlier without any points, but linebacker Christian Elliss gifted the Dolphins a first down by hitting Mostert early on a quick throw at the logo at midfield. Had Elliss let Mostert make the catch on third-and-13 from the 43, Mostert wouldn't have gotten close to the first down and the Dolphins would have had to punt. Instead, the Dolphins got a new set of down at their 48 and reached the end zone with seven consecutive runs.
4) THE MISSED FIELD GOAL
This might not seem like a big play, especially since it occurred in the first half, but Joey Slye missing a chip-shot 33-yard attempt in the second quarter became huge when the Patriots needed a touchdown when they got into the red zone late in the fourth quarter. Yes, Jason Sanders also missed a field goal for the Dolphins, but his was a 41-yard attempt, not a mere 33 yards.
5) THE ROUGHING-THE-PASSER PENALTY
The Dolphins were able to respond to New England's third-quarter field goal that made it 10-3 with one of their own to set the stage for their fourth-quarter comeback. And that drive was all about two 15-yard penalties against New England defensive end Keon White, the second coming on a third-and-6 incompletion from the Miami 43. Had White not hit Tyler Huntley hit on his pass rush, the Dolphins likely would have punted and would have maintained their seven-point lead.