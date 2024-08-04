Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Chop, Jaelan, and More
Part 1 of a Dolphins mailbag on this first weekend of August:
From Richard grosso (@rjgro):
One media guy says Chop is impressing early; another says the opposite; what says my most trusted observer?
Thanks, Richard. Your most trusted observer absolutely loves what he’s seen from him with the understanding that he’s a rookie and I’m not necessarily putting him in the Pro Bowl just yet. But the burst off the line of scrimmage really jumps out, he had a perfect rep in edge setting Saturday and in every conversation he strikes you with his maturity level. So far so good is what I’d say.
From Break (@DolphinsBreak):
Super easy generic one. Why will the Dolphins finally win a playoff game in 20-something years, and also why won't they?
The Dolphins finally will win a playoff game because they won’t falter down the stretch, won’t get beaten up by injuries this season and end up winning the AFC East title and secure a home playoff game. They won’t win a playoff game again because the same issues will crop up, namely the inability to come up with a counterpunch when opposite defenses find ways to slow down their passing game down the stretch.
From Dave (2DaGreco49):
How many tight ends are Miami keeping?
Hey Dave, it’s clearly going to be three or four, but since you asked I have to go you an answer and I’ll go with three, and those three will be Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill. If there’s a fourth, it’ll come down to Tanner Conner and Jody Fortson Jr.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
This may not be a fair one because it calls for you looking into The Poupart Crystal Ball, but Tua has his deal & knows the expectations. Do you think he may try to extend plays unnecessarily, forcing throws with more INTs? Keep up the good info on the Podcast Alain!
Thanks Dave, no, I don’t have that concern as it relates to him having his extension. I do think he may look to extend plays a bit more because he’s clearly going to be more mobile than he was last season and this is where the coaches have to stay on him to remain smart, both in terms of not forcing passes and also in terms of not exposing himself to open-field hits unnecessarily.
From Jayco (@ljc7975):
Welcome back Alain. Were you surprised that Wynn and Beckham started camp on the shelf? I am hoping this is not an ominous sign.
Thanks Jayco, glad to be back. I was not surprised at all with Wynn because there never was any indication he was close even during the spring. As for Beckham, that clearly was more surprising because the implication was that his absence from the offseason program was about being really cautious.
From Bo Stout (@Stout001):
With the emergence of Duck & Bonner, do you think the Dolphins secondary will allow a single TD pass this year?
Hey Bo, good one. Even your joke aside, I’d caution against putting Duck and Bonner in the Hall of Fame just yet. And, truth be told, the two rookie free agent cornerbacks who really have caught my eye are Jason Maitre and Isaiah Johnson.
From Dante Xavier (@DanteLima115):
Compared to last year’s 53, what position group could you see carrying more/fewer players?
The obvious spot where I think you’ll see fewer players is the secondary because the Dolphins had a whopping 12 there at times last year. I also don’t see the Dolphins carrying three quarterbacks this year because of the new rule. As for spots where we could see more, I’d certainly point to the defensive line, where the Dolphins had never more than five last season.
From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):
Hi Alain, I really appreciate how you do these for the fans. Thank you! How do you feel about the linebacker crew? Everyone seems to worry about the O-line and D-line, but I am worried about the linebacker position. My biggest worry. What are your thoughts?
Hey Jake, first off thanks. Now, for your question, I’m assuming you mean all linebackers, including edge rushers. I personally really like the depth the Dolphins have for off-the-ball linebackers with Long, Brooks, Walker and Riley, and I think they’ll be fine at outside linebacker with the two draft picks (Chop and Mo), along with Emmanuel Ogbah (who’s looked really good in practice) and the returning starters, assuming Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will be back sooner rather than later — and it is looking very good with Phillips being able to be ready for the start of the regular season.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
How much of the praise the pass rush is getting the last several practices is due to the fact that the blocking is crap?
Hey Lloyd, another factor here also is the nature of training camp practices where the hitting isn’t nearly what it is during the regular season. All factors considered, the pass rush has looked good, though context is important.
From Ofilio Arguello (@ArguelloOfilio):
What is your sense from the organization regarding losing to top defenses? Do they feel their scheme was or is right and injuries are to blame? Or, do you think McDaniel is making changes and adjustments to beat these teams?
Hey Ofilio, I think the Dolphins would blame the losses on bad execution more than anything else, even injuries, though Mike McDaniel is smart enough to realize that some tweaks are necessary to give opponents more to handle.
From Bladeaux (@Bud_Nuggets):
If you’re picking the chart, who are the starting OLBs the first month of the season and why? (We know neither Phillips nor Chubb will be back).
Let me start by saying I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the idea of Jaelan Phillips being in the starting lineup in Week 1. At this time, I’m thinking Emmanuel Ogbah would be in the starting lineup (a pretty remarkable turn of events, really) and the other, if not Phillips, probably would be Chop Robinson or as a long shot Quinton Bell.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
Who’s been surprising and who’s been disappointing so far in Dolphins camp?
From Chris Shields (@shieldsc_):
What’s your biggest surprise of camp thus far? (Please give example of a positive surprise and a negative) thanks and appreciate the free content. Who’s your pick to be the longest wild card to make the 53?
Hey Ed and Chris, surprising is always tough because that depends on your expectations, but what I’ll use here are lesser-name players. And one guy who really stands out here is Quinton Bell, who fans probably know only from “Hard Knocks” as the guy who played the role of Maxx Crosby on the scout team last year. He’s been really impressive. As for disappointing — and I hate to single out players that way — I’d have to go with Jody Fortson Jr. I had high expectations for him based on what I saw in the offseason practices, but he’s dropped too many passes for my liking. As for my biggest long shot to make the roster, there are two rookie free agent cornerbacks who I’ve really liked is that’s Jason Maitre and Isaiah Johnson.