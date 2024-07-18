Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Durham Smythe
The Miami Dolphins' longest current tenured player is tight end Durham Smythe. Drafted in the fourth round in the 2018 NFL Draft, Smythe has seen three different head coaches and five different offensive coordinators. Technically, six coordinators when accounting for 2021 when both George Godsey and Eric Studesville shared the role. That makes six offensive coordinators in six seasons.
Through it all, Smythe is one of the Dolphins' more reliable players. He helps in blocking and answers the call when thrown his way. Through his six seasons as a pro with Miami, he has a catch percentage of 77.8 percent.
Another part of his game is creating first downs. On his 123 career receptions, he has 61 first downs for Miami. He has three touchdown receptions and even rushed one in back in 2022.
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 246 lbs.
- Exp.: 7 Years
- School: Notre Dame
- How Acquired: Selected in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft
2023 In Review
Although Smythe was part of a tight-end group without a 2023 season touchdown, he was highly efficient when called upon. He had 35 catches for 366 yards last season in an offense that featured few targets to the tight end. He made the most of those chances, having a catch rate of 81.4% and a success rate of 72.1 percent.
Despite limited target share, Smythe finished the season as Miami's third-leading receiver in yardage and receptions. He was also third in first downs made, all behind top targets Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Smythe caught three passes in the playoffs last season at Kansas City in a Wild Card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Contract/Cap Info
Smythe and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year, $7.75 million contract, including a $3.17 million signing bonus and $5.5 million guaranteed. The average annual salary will be $3.87 million.
Smythe's 2024 base salary will be $1.12 million, and a restructure bonus of $2 million. The contract will have a cap hit of $3.31 million and a dead cap value of $5.23 million (per sportrac.com).
2024 Preview
Free agent Jonnu Smith, a receiving threat specializing in making yards following the catch, will join Smythe in 2024. Smith brings an entirely different style of play. Smith also has 15 career red zone touchdowns, 11 inside the opponent's 10-yard line.
All of Smythe's career touchdowns were inside the opposing team's 10-yard line, and Smith has outscored him for their careers in total, 20-3.
Also in the tight end room for the Dolphins are returning undrafted free agents, second-year Julian Hill and third-year Tanner Conner. Jody Forston will also compete in training camp, as will 2024 rookie free agent Hayden Rucci.
Despite the crowded room, Smythe and Smith will likely be the leaders in snap counts at the position. While Smith could get the chunk yards and red zone plays, Smythe could still be a viable chain mover for Miami and a vital part of their blocking schemes.