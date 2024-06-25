Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
The Miami Dolphins have a pair of new veterans in the tight end room heading into training camp, including former Kansas City Chiefs prospect Jody Fortson Jr. In addition to Fortson, the Dolphins also signed Jonnu Smith, who played last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Both of the new Dolphins will join the longest-tenured player on the Miami offense, tight end Durham Smythe. While the tight ends were used sparingly in the passing attack in 2023 for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel’s offense, the new additions could make the group a bit more dynamic. No tight end for the Dolphins scored a touchdown last season.
Forston has 14 career catches for 155 yards and four touchdowns in his 19 career games. Nine of those catches led to first downs. All four of his touchdown receptions were inside the opponent's 10-yard line, an area of pass-catching need for the Dolphins.
Ezukanma is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
JODY FORTSON, TE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 226 lbs.
Exp.: 4 Years
School: Valdosta St.
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Kansas City), 2024
2023 in Review
Fortson was placed on injured reserve by Kansas City in August after hurting his shoulder in training camp, forcing him to miss the entire 2023 season.
Contract/Cap Info
Fortson and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year, $1.22 million contract which includes a $25,000 signing bonus and $425,000 guaranteed. In 2024, Fortson’s cap hit for Miami will be $1.02 million with a dead cap value of $425,000.
2024 Preview
Fortson’s last game was in 2022, a Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. Now without having to play behind one of the best tight ends in football in Travis Kelce, Fortson maybe has an opportunity for more snaps in South Florida.
He played just 13% and 21% of the offensive snaps for the Chiefs in 2021 and 2022, respectively, b but got more significant time on special teams.
Come July in training camp, Fortson will have to hold off a few young developmental players, including last year’s undrafted free agent, Julian Hill. Like Hill, Fortson was undrafted and another name in that category for Miami is Tanner Conner, and yet further down the line is 2024 undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci.
Smythe and Smith look to be a safe bet for the top-used tight ends, while Fortson should have a slight edge with his experience over the fellow group of young, undrafted tight ends in the Dolphins stable.
