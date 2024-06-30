Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
The Miami Dolphins have had recent success at identifying undrafted rookies, and last season Julian Hill was one example. Undrafted out of Campbell University, Hill was part of an undrafted rookie class that saw a trio of free agents make the initial 53-man Miami roster.
He, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, and running back Chris Brooks were selected to the full-time roster last summer. Hill showed promise as a blocker during training camp, which is important for any tight end in the Mike McDaniel system.
Hill is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
JULIAN HILL, TE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 251 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: Campbell University
How Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent rookie in 2023
2023 in Review
Hill saw action in 15 games last season. He was targeted nine times and made six catches for 48 yards. Two of his receptions created first downs for the Dolphins. He played in 35% of the offensive snaps (343) and 23% of the special teams’ snaps (23%).
He got the starting nod four times and was more of a factor with his blocking ability than as a receiving threat. More a run blocker in the red zone instead of a target as well, Hill nor any tight end for the Dolphins scored a touchdown last season.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Hill agreed to a three-year contract worth $2.71 million, including a $12,500 signing bonus and $42,500 guaranteed. Hill’s contract has an average annual salary of $902,500. In 2024, his base salary is $915,000, which will carry a cap hit of $919,166 and a dead cap value of $8,334.
2024 Preview
Hill will join fellow returning tight end Durham Smythe, the Dolphins’ longest-tenured offensive player, and free agents Jonnu Smith and Jody Forston as his main competitors for 2024 snaps.
Other undrafted tight ends will also be in training camp, one from 2022 (Tanner Conner) and one from this year (Hayden Rucci).
Smith could see most of the tight end targets, with Smythe presumably behind him, yet Hill will continue earning his money as a blocker. He is a big help at the next level in run support and shows a physicality that can aid running backs on big runs.
It will be interesting to see how many tight ends are carried, with six of them slated to enter training camp in July.
