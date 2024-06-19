Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
There was a time when Tanner Conner seemed like a hidden gem who could become a contributor for the Miami Dolphins, but he could be running out of time with the organization.
The Dolphins made some interesting moves at tight end in the offseason with the additions of Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson, but they're only going to make things more difficult for Conner when it comes to his hopes of having a role or even making the 53-man roster.
Conner is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
TANNER CONNER, TE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 232 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: Idaho State
How Acquired: Signed to a future contract, 2024
2023 in Review
After failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, Conner spent the entire 2023 season on the Dolphins practice squad, though he was elevated for three games — against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Conner did see action in those three games, but his work was limited — he totaled 20 snaps on offense and 35 on special teaams. His work on offense came mostly at the end of the lopsided victories against the Panthers and Commanders and he was not targeted once in the passing game.
As a rookie free agent in 2022, Conner was able to make the 53-man roster after displaying intriguing potential and he played in 13 games that season.
Contract/Cap Info
After his practice squad contract expired, the Dolphins signed Conner to a two-year deal in January worth $2.1 million, per overthecap.com, though it includes no guaranteed money. If he remains with the Dolphins, Conner will become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.
2024 Preview
Simply making the roster won't be an easy task for Conner because the Dolphins have much more depth at this position than they did at this time last year.
Along with the veteran newcomers Smith and Fortson, the Dolphins return their top two tight ends from last season, Durham Smythe and Julian Hill, and have another young hopeful in rookie free agent Hayden Rucci from Wisconsin.
The Dolphins could end up keeping four tight ends on the 53-man roster out of training camp, but Conner still would be considered a long shot.
Every one of Conner's reps in practice during the summer will be crucial for him if he hopes to stick because his margin for error heading into the third camp with the Dolphins is smaller than ever.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
• Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter
• Check out the All Dolphins Podcast on YouTube