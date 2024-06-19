All Dolphins

Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner

The third-year tight end will try to work his way onto the 53-man roster

Alain Poupart

Tight end Tanner Conner during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in 2022.
Tight end Tanner Conner during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in 2022. / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
There was a time when Tanner Conner seemed like a hidden gem who could become a contributor for the Miami Dolphins, but he could be running out of time with the organization.

The Dolphins made some interesting moves at tight end in the offseason with the additions of Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson, but they're only going to make things more difficult for Conner when it comes to his hopes of having a role or even making the 53-man roster.

Conner is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

TANNER CONNER, TE

Height: 6-3
Weight: 232 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: Idaho State
How Acquired: Signed to a future contract, 2024

2023 in Review

After failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, Conner spent the entire 2023 season on the Dolphins practice squad, though he was elevated for three games — against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Conner did see action in those three games, but his work was limited — he totaled 20 snaps on offense and 35 on special teaams. His work on offense came mostly at the end of the lopsided victories against the Panthers and Commanders and he was not targeted once in the passing game.

As a rookie free agent in 2022, Conner was able to make the 53-man roster after displaying intriguing potential and he played in 13 games that season.

Contract/Cap Info

After his practice squad contract expired, the Dolphins signed Conner to a two-year deal in January worth $2.1 million, per overthecap.com, though it includes no guaranteed money. If he remains with the Dolphins, Conner will become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

2024 Preview

Simply making the roster won't be an easy task for Conner because the Dolphins have much more depth at this position than they did at this time last year.

Along with the veteran newcomers Smith and Fortson, the Dolphins return their top two tight ends from last season, Durham Smythe and Julian Hill, and have another young hopeful in rookie free agent Hayden Rucci from Wisconsin.

The Dolphins could end up keeping four tight ends on the 53-man roster out of training camp, but Conner still would be considered a long shot.

Every one of Conner's reps in practice during the summer will be crucial for him if he hopes to stick because his margin for error heading into the third camp with the Dolphins is smaller than ever.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

