Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB David Long Jr.
The Miami Dolphins welcomed a valuable addition to their defense last season when linebacker David Long Jr. signed as a free agent following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Long made an immediate impact in the middle of the second level for Miami.
Drafted in the sixth round (188th overall) by the Titans in 2019, Long has steadily progressed statistically in each of his five NFL seasons. Throughout his career, including his first year in Miami last season, Long has a total of 343 tackles, 24 for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 15 passes defended, with four interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Long is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
DAVID LONG JR.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 227 lbs.
Exp.: 6 Years
School: West Virginia
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee), 2023
2023 in Review
Long was the NFL’s highest-graded linebacker against the run last season with a 92.6 PFF grade when he finished with a Dolphins-leading 113 tackles. Long ended the regular season with 64 solo tackles, nine for loss, six quarterback hits, a pass defended and a forced fumble.
He was a centerpiece on a defense that helped Miami rank as the league’s seventh-best unit against the run in yards and fifth in yards per carry.
Long started every regular season game for the Dolphins as well as their playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played admirably on an injury-depleted Dolphins defense against the eventual Super Bowl champions, recording seven total tackles, one for loss and a quarterback hit.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Long agreed in 2023 to a two-year, $11 million deal including a $4.42 million signing bonus, $5.5 million guaranteed, carrying an average annual salary of $5.5 million.
In 2024, Long will earn a base salary of $4.5 million, carrying a cap hit of $6.71 million, with a dead cap value of $3.21 million (per Spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Long had a great inaugural season in Miami, quickly becoming a key member of the defensive unit, one that will see a change in coaching and scheme this season. Gone is one-year coordinator Vic Fangio, now in Philadelphia, and in will be Anthony Weaver, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens.
Also gone from the defense will be Jerome Baker, and in will be free agent Jordyn Brooks from the Seattle Seahawks. The scheme change as well as the addition of Brooks should not hamper Long continuing his progression as a pro, as well as being an integral piece of Miami’s defense.
He enters his sixth NFL season, and second in Miami, as a potential team leader. A pair of former Dolphins defensive captains are no longer in Miami, that being Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard, so the door is open for a new defensive captain to emerge in 2024.
