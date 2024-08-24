Ten Players to Watch in Preseason Finale ... And How They Fared
The Miami Dolphins closed their preseason schedule with a 24-14 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night, but as always it was individual performances that mattered most on this night.
The Dolphins kept out 41 players for the game and those players who didn't dress for that game for non-injury reasons are pretty much the locks to make the 53-player roster, and conversely, those in the lineup either were trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2024 team or get a bigger role on offense or defense.
With that in mind, we listed 10 players to watch in that preseason finale against the Buccaneers and now it's time to revisit them to see how they performed:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB SKYLAR THOMPSON
Before the game: Because we're talking about quarterbacks, the battle for the No. 2 job behind Tua Tagovailoa might have been the most scrutinized of training camp. Thompson has gotten the call ahead of Mike White in each of the first two preseason games, which might or might not signal he's ahead in the competition. If he is, it's probably not by a large margin, and Thompson could solidify that No. 2 spot (if he currently has it) or, at the very least, his spot on the roster with a good outing against Tampa Bay.
During the game: Up until his interception on his final pass of the game when he tried to fit the ball in a tight window, things hardly could have gone better for Thompson. He threw two touchdown passes and had a couple of really nice throws, including a tight fit over the middle and a pretty sideline completion to Mike Harley Jr. Even with the pick, Thompson might have done enough to secure the No. 2 job (if he didn't already have it).
QB MIKE WHITE
Before the game: Head coach Mike McDaniel talked about putting his backup quarterbacks in unfavorable situations to see how they would respond. That's applied more to White than Thompson in preseason games because he closed out the first two games. Another factor to consider when it comes to White is that the Dolphins could save $3.5 million of cap space if they decide to go with Thompson as the backup and release White. Tonight is a big game for him as well.
During the game: White got the first shot at running the offense in this game and went against the first-team Tampa Bay defense at the start. While he wasn't helped by some shaking pass protection, along with a failed third-and-1 run, White simply didn't look as comfortable or confident in the pocket as Thompson did and will have to go down as a third consecutive disappointing preseason performance.
TE TANNER CONNER
Before the game: It's unclear how many tight ends the Dolphins will keep on the 53-man roster, and Conner could convince the Dolphins they need to keep him around if he can have another performance like he had in the preseason opener before a midsection injury sidelined him.
During the game: Conner wound up not playing in this game as the Dolphins dressed only two tight ends, and this likely was done because he wasn't quite ready to return from his injury and see game action. Where that leaves Conner in his quest to make the 53-man roster remains to be seen.
OL JACK DRISCOLL
Before the game: Tonight isn't about a roster spot but rather a potential starting opportunity for Driscoll based on McDaniel's comment before practice in Tampa on Wednesday when he said there still was competition going on the offensive line. Driscoll's performance in training camp was solid all the way through, and he's also done the job in the preseason games. Maybe another good outing could be the last push he needs.
During the game: If there's such a thing as a missed opportunity in a preseason game, this was it. The lowlight for Driscoll clearly came when he was shoved back into the offensive backfield by standout D-tackle Vita Vea, but it wasn't the only play where Driscoll came up short. He'll still be on the 53-man roster, but we're thinking there's no longer a shot he ends up in the starting lineup.
OL LESTER COTTON
Before the game: If Driscoll does end up winning a starting job, it's Cotton who appears the most vulnerable. He started at right guard in the two preseason games after Liam Eichenberg moved to center after Aaron Brewer's hand injury but hasn't necessarily done anything to cement his spot in the starting lineup.
During the game: Cotton and Robert Jones were the two offensive linemen who started against Washington who also were in the lineup against Tampa Bay, and neither really stood out. Cotton likely will make the 53-man roster, but how long he lines up with the starters is dubious.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
DT BRANDON PILI
Before the game: As we discussed in our fourth 53-man roster projection, the Dolphins have many question marks on their defensive line beyond Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell, and Pili is right in the mix. He's made some plays in camp and the preseason and already might have locked up his roster spot, though another good outing wouldn't hurt.
During the game: What stood out here is the fact that Pili left the game with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter, though head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game he didn't think it was serious. Pili was credited with three tackles against the Buccaneers, but he was part of a starting defense that could nothing to stop Tampa Bay's first-team offense on the opening drive of the game. Pili probably remains likely to make the 53-man roster, but what kind of impact he can have on the defense remains to be seen.
DT ISAIAH MACK
Before the game: Mack lacks the ideal bulk for the interior of the defensive line, but he has been active along the defensive line to the point where he's put himself in the conversation for a roster spot. But he's still a long shot, one who needs a big outing against Tampa Bay to push his way in.
During the game: Mack played 24 snaps on defense and was credited with one tackle when he brought down QB Kyle Trask after a 1-yard scramble. It was overall, though, a very quiet night for a player who probably needed to make a lot of noise.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Before the game: Yes, we're mentioning Tindall again. While we think he's got a spot on the roster because of his special teams work, it might be a stretch to say he's a lock or couldn't benefit from a good preseason finale. If nothing else, a strong performance could give his defensive coaches more confidence in putting him in the lineup.
During the game: Tindall certainly got a chance to get himself noticed as he ended up playing all 63 defensive snaps. Tindall was credited with 12 tackles, which is a very high number for a preseason game, he also shared a tackle for loss and a tackle for no gain and had a QB pressure on a third-down incompletion. It was a solid outing for Tindall, who still has to be considered a player on the bubble.
CB NIK NEEDHAM
Before the game: It's difficult to think of a more household name among players who appear on the roster bubble than Needham, who has been with the team since 2019, longer than anybody outside of Durham Smythe and Jason Sanders. Needham finds himself in a logjam in the secondary, whether the Dolphins decide to consider him as a safety or cornerback, or even both. A big preseason finale could be what Needham needs to secure his roster spot.
During the game: Maybe the most noticeable thing about Needham's night was the fact he played 34 defensive snaps, which probably isn't a great sign for his roster security. He was credited with four tackles, but really didn't make any plays that stood out.
S MARK PERRY
Before the game: Perry is at the other end of the spectrum, a rookie free agent who's put himself in a position to be considered for a roster spot but still needs a strong, finishing push. We could have mentioned the three rookie free-agent cornerbacks here — Jason Maitre, Storm Duck, and Isaiah Johnson — but we've already highlighted them, and now it's time for Perry to get his due respect.
During the game: Perry had a couple of really nice plays among his 40 snaps, including pressure that almost forced a fourth-down incompletion and good coverage on another failed pass attempt, but he did give up a 22-yard completion on the final play of third quarter (it should be noted he had pretty good coverage on the play). This remains a very intriguing player, who didn't do anything on this night to make the Dolphins think they shouldn't at least keep him on the practice squad.