Dolphins Preseason Finale Snap Count Observations
What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 24-14 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale on Friday night looked an awful lot like the preseason opener.
The Dolphins actually topped their whopping 40 "inactive" players with one more — yep, 41 players did not see action against the Buccaneers.
The list of "inactives" consisted of (in numerical order) QB Tua Tagovailoa, OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Odell Beckham Jr., CB Kader Kohou, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Jevon Holland, TE Jonnu Smith, WR Tyreek Hill, LB David Long Jr., LB Jaelan Phillips, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Erik Ezukanma, LB Jordyn Brooks, S Jordan Poyer, CB Cam Smith, RB De'Von Achane, CB Kendall Fuller, FB Alec Ingold, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Cameron Goode, OL Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Isaiah Wynn, TE Tanner Conner, TE Durham. Smythe, WR River Cracraft, WR Braylon Sanders, TE Julian Hill, DT DaShawn Hand, DT Zach Sieler, DT Calais Campbell, and DT Benito Jones.
The most prominent players who saw action were offensive linemen Robert Jones and Lester Cotton, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Nik Needham, and first-round pick Chop Robinson. The presence in the lineup of both Berrios and Wilson would seem to suggest their spot on the 53-man roster isn't locked down.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
--We'll start with the quarterback position (because it's the most prominent), where Skylar Thompson had the better outing between he and Mike White in their battle for the No. 2 job. But we did find it odd that White wasn't given the entire first half before the switch was made. As a result, and also because Thompson sustained more drives, the snap count between the two was lopsided — 45 to 18 for Thompson.
-- For the second time in three preseason games, rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul went the whole way at left tackle. It still says here that ideally would be the last action he sees during the 2024 season other than maybe mop-up duty because he does need more seasoning — even though he does look like a really good prospect.
-- The other offensive lineman who got extensive action was free agent pick-up Jack Driscoll, who ended up playing 57 of 63 snaps, though some of that might have been necessitated by the foot/ankle injury that knocked Ryan Hayes out of action after only six snaps for him. In any case, Driscoll didn't do his chances of earning a bigger (maybe starting?) role on offense many favors.
-- The Dolphins had only two tight ends active, and Jody Fortson Jr. led the snap count with 43 compared to 33 for rookie free agent Hayden Rucci. It is Rucci who looks like the much stronger candidate to stick around.
-- At running back, it seemed a tad surprising to see rookie Jaylen Wright lead the way with 29 snaps when the Dolphins should have a pretty good idea by now what they have in the speedy fourth-round pick.
-- Lastly, at wide receiver, bottom-of-the-depth-chart players Kyric McGowan, JeQuan Burton and Mike Harley Jr. dominated the snaps and it was surprising to see Berrios even get any reps.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- Easily the most noteworthy snap count on defense was that of Channing Tindall, who played all 53 snaps, to go along with 12 on special teams. While Mike McDaniel praised his work after the game, this usually is not an encouraging development for a player when it comes to his roster prospects. One mitigating factor, though, was the lack of depth at the off-the-ball linebacker spot and the fact newcomer Dequan Jackson had arrived just earlier in the week.
-- Among the cornerbacks, it was Ethan Bonner who led the way with 40 snaps, which is interesting given the perception his spot on the roster was more secure than the three rookie free agents — Jason Maitre, Isaiah Johnson and Storm Duck. Perhaps Bonner isn't quite as much of a lock as perceived?
-- While closing his first NFL preseason, the Dolphins gave Chop Robinson a total of 24 defensive snaps, including going after the Bucs' first-team offense. This was good experience for him.
-- After getting a good work load in the first two preseason games, early training camp sensation Quinton Bell played only seven snaps on defense and two more on special teams. That is not an encouraging development unless some kind of injury was a factor.
-- On special teams, it was linebacker Curtis Bolton who led the way with 20 snaps, with Wyatt Ray second with 15. Bolton, who also had 40 snaps, still looks like a long shot to make the 53-man roster but he still made a good case for himself throughout the summer.