Assessing the Report of the Dolphins Looking to Move Up in Round 2

The Miami Dolphins could waste no time making a splash deal to begin Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Miami, alongside New Orleans, Cleveland, and Jacksonville, has made calls about moving up in the second round of this 2026 draft, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Of that list, the Jaguars are the only team that has not made a selection in the draft yet.

Trade action could continue into Round 2, where the 49ers are getting calls about the No. 33 pick. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yzZDQsvLgq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2026

The news comes from an eventful first round of the draft for the Dolphins, who were involved in two trades.

They traded down a single spot in a deal with Dallas that netted them a pair of fifth-round picks (177 and 180), then traded up late in the first round with San Francisco that landed them the 27th overall pick and a fourth-rounder (138) in exchange for the 30th overall pick and a third-rounder (90).

Miami is no stranger to trades on Day 2. The Dolphins, with Chris Grier as GM, traded up 11 spots to acquire guard Jonah Savaiinaea with the 37th overall pick in the second round.

In a deal with Las Vegas, they sent the Raiders their original 48th overall pick alongside a third (98) and fourth-rounder (135), and also got a fifth-round pick in return (143).

The Dolphins also traded up in the second round in 2021 when they sent a 2022 third-round pick to the New York Giants to move up eight spots and select guard/tackle Liam Eichenberg. And in 2016, the Dolphins moved up four spots to take Xavien Howard, giving the Baltimore Ravens a fourth-round pick for their troubles.

Where Does Miami Stand With Its Remaining Picks?

The Dolphins are scheduled to have the 11th pick of the second round, the 43rd overall. Compared to the other teams in Pelissero’s report, that’s the third-lowest. Cleveland holds 39, New Orleans is one spot ahead of Miami with 42, and Jacksonville is further behind with 56. San Francisco is the team currently on the clock.

In terms of remaining draft capital, the Dolphins have 11 more picks in this year’s draft and seven in 2027. Miami’s 13 total picks in this draft are the most for any team, just ahead of Pittsburgh with 12. Tonight, the Dolphins have their solo pick in the second round and three picks in the third round (75, 87, and 94).

The Dolphins have four more picks in the top 100 overall, which could be some of their most coveted if they were to make some trades.

Who Are Some Likely Interests For The Dolphins?

Who would Miami move up to obtain? If three of the Dolphins’ biggest needs are safety, edge rusher and wide receiver, there are some players left who can fill those slots.

Keep an eye out for Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. A projected first-round pick, he recorded 36 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions with the Rockets this past season.

On the edge, a 30 visit for Miami was Zion Young from Missouri. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025 with 42 total tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

On offense, Miami could use a new weapon for Malik Willis, and Washington WR Denzel Boston is still available. Another projected first-rounder, Boston was also a 30 visit for the Dolphins with 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2025.

Other key names remaining include Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald (another Miami 30 visit), Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, and Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers.