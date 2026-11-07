Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Updates for the Detroit Game

The Miami Dolphins indeed look like they'll be missing one of their running backs against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

That's the biggest conclusion we can reach from their weekly Saturday moves, which this time included the practice squad elevations of running back Carlos Washington Jr. and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Running backs Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen, the two backups behind new starter Ollie Gordon II, both are dealing with quad injuries and Washington being elevated means that one or both might wind up missing the game against Detroit at Hard Rock Stadium.

This was a second elevation for Washington, who also spent one week on the active roster before being waived and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Gonzalez was a given, but his elevation was his third and final one, meaning this will be his last game unless the Dolphins sign him to the 53-man roster. Gonzalez missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots last Sunday, and one would think he better have a clean outing against Detroit or the Dolphins will be looking elsewhere for a kicker.

If it comes to that, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Dolphins again go the practice squad elevation route.

The one move the Dolphins didn't make was at the edge defender position, which would seem to suggest that Malik Herring, who was one of the three players listed as questionable along with Wright and Allen, will be able to play despite his neck injury.

The Dolphins have five edge defenders on the 53-man roster with Herring, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Rodney McGraw and newcomer Jamree Kromah.

The Dolphins elevated rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn from the practice squad that past two games when Robert Beal Jr. was injured in Week 7 and because Kromah had just joined the team last week. Llewellyn is out of practice squad elevations and the Dolphins would have to sign him to the 53 to use him again or they simply could have promoted Amari Gainer or Eric Watts if they really needed an edge against Detroit, though a move on the 53 would have been needed for either Gonzalez or Washington because each team can only elevate two players each game.

THE DETROIT MOVES

The Lions also made a series of moves Saturday, the most notable involving linebacker Jack Campbell being placed on injured reserve. He, of course, sustained a serious neck injury in the Lions' victory against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

To take his place on his the 53-man roster, the Dolphins signed cornerback Nick Whiteside from their practice squad.

The Lions also elevated edge Anthony Lucas and running back Jabari Small from the practice squad, with edge DJ Wonnum already declared out for the game and RB Siona Vaki questionable because of a late-week ankle injury.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (2nd), K Zane Gonzalez (1st)

Week 8 (vs. New England) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (3rd), K Zane Gonzalez (2nd)

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — K Zane Gonzalez (3rd), RB Carlos Washington Jr. (2nd)