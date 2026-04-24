Dolphins Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup: Clear Theme Emerges
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The Miami Dolphins will be back at it Friday night in the 2026 NFL draft, looking to add to their first-round selections of Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.
The Dolphins ended Day 2 scheduled to have the 43rd overall pick in the second round along with three picks in the third round, at number 75, 87 and 94 overall. As was the case in Round 1, the could go for a prospect at a lot of different positions.
Here's a quick roundup of what some national draft analysts are projecting them to do with that 43rd overall selection and the three third-roundp picks, and you will see wide receiver come up pretty often, specifically one Alabama player.
DOLPHINS ROUND 2 MOCK DRAFT PROJECTIONS
CBS Sports (Josh Edwards): DE Zion Young, Missouri
Young immediately provides a boost in the run game. He is physical at the point of attack and does a good job setting the edge, but does not have significant upside as a rusher.
The Athletic (Nick Baumgartner): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
A very QB-friendly target and great after the catch, Bernard is a high-floor receiver who can play in any system.
ESPN (Matt Miller): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
The Dolphins made it out of Round 1 without adding a wide receiver, despite it being the team's biggest need. Bernard is a bit of a gadget-guy thanks to his ability to create yards from the backfield or wide receiver, but his big-play ability is sorely needed in Miami.
Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
Miami’s receiving corps needs new life, and Bernard is a jack-of-all-trades weapon who can make plays with the ball in his hands and create separation from a variety of alignments.
Pro Football Focus (Bradley Locker): EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
The Chiefs could double-dip in their secondary if they stay here, but the demand for edge-rushing talent would feel great — particularly for the Dolphins, who have tons of capital to move up in the second round. While Parker’s 2025 campaign wasn’t as fruitful as 2024, the 21-year-old’s 41 pressures and 77.5 PFF run-defense grade would be welcome on an edge rusher unit that ranked 31stin overall PFF grade last year.
The Tennessean (Nick Gray): CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson
Terrell's best position might be in the slot as a pro, so it makes more sense for the Dolphins to add another corner here. BPA.
The Score (Dan Wilkins): EDGE Gabe Jacas Illinois
DOLPHINS ROUND 3 MOCK DRAFT PROJECTIONS
ESPN
75th overall — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
87th overall — EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
94th overall — WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
CBS Sports
75th overall — WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
87th overall — WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
94th overall — CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
The Athletic
75th overall — S Bud Clark, TCU
87th overall — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
94th overall — EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
The Tennessean
75th overall — WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
87th overall — OL Beau Stephens, Iowa
94th overall — DT Zxavian Harris, Mississippi
Sports Illustrated
75th overall — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
87th overall — TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
94th overall — WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
The Score
75th overall — WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
87th overall — WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
94th overall — TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
THE BOOK ON GERMIE BERNARD
Since there seems to be a strong sentiment that the Dolphins indeed will be drafted Bernard with their second-round pick, it's worth taking a closer look at the Alabama wide receiver.
HIs pro comparison, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, is longtime Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.
"Bernard is a versatile wideout with ascending production over the last three years," Zierlein wrote. "He has good size, accelerates to top speed quickly and is a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork getting in and out. He can line up outside or in the slot and is capable of running a full route tree across all three levels. He has impressive run-after-catch ability. Bernard’s second gear as a field-stretcher is fairly ordinary, and he doesn't always play to his size when it’s time to compete for catch space. Bernard projects as an above-average WR2/3."
Selecting Bernard would make it two Alabama players among the Dolphins' first three selections and a second wide receiver from that school taken in the past five years, the other being Jaylen Waddle as a first-round choice in 2021.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL