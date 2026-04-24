Dolphins Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup: Clear Theme Emerges

The Miami Dolphins will be back at it Friday night in the 2026 NFL draft, looking to add to their first-round selections of Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

The Dolphins ended Day 2 scheduled to have the 43rd overall pick in the second round along with three picks in the third round, at number 75, 87 and 94 overall. As was the case in Round 1, the could go for a prospect at a lot of different positions.

Here's a quick roundup of what some national draft analysts are projecting them to do with that 43rd overall selection and the three third-roundp picks, and you will see wide receiver come up pretty often, specifically one Alabama player.

DOLPHINS ROUND 2 MOCK DRAFT PROJECTIONS

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards): DE Zion Young, Missouri

Young immediately provides a boost in the run game. He is physical at the point of attack and does a good job setting the edge, but does not have significant upside as a rusher.

The Athletic (Nick Baumgartner): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

A very QB-friendly target and great after the catch, Bernard is a high-floor receiver who can play in any system.

ESPN (Matt Miller): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

The Dolphins made it out of Round 1 without adding a wide receiver, despite it being the team's biggest need. Bernard is a bit of a gadget-guy thanks to his ability to create yards from the backfield or wide receiver, but his big-play ability is sorely needed in Miami.

Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Miami’s receiving corps needs new life, and Bernard is a jack-of-all-trades weapon who can make plays with the ball in his hands and create separation from a variety of alignments.

Pro Football Focus (Bradley Locker): EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

The Chiefs could double-dip in their secondary if they stay here, but the demand for edge-rushing talent would feel great — particularly for the Dolphins, who have tons of capital to move up in the second round. While Parker’s 2025 campaign wasn’t as fruitful as 2024, the 21-year-old’s 41 pressures and 77.5 PFF run-defense grade would be welcome on an edge rusher unit that ranked 31stin overall PFF grade last year.

The Tennessean (Nick Gray): CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Terrell's best position might be in the slot as a pro, so it makes more sense for the Dolphins to add another corner here. BPA.

The Score (Dan Wilkins): EDGE Gabe Jacas Illinois

DOLPHINS ROUND 3 MOCK DRAFT PROJECTIONS

ESPN

75th overall — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

87th overall — EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

94th overall — WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

CBS Sports

75th overall — WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

87th overall — WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

94th overall — CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

The Athletic

75th overall — S Bud Clark, TCU

87th overall — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

94th overall — EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

The Tennessean

75th overall — WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

87th overall — OL Beau Stephens, Iowa

94th overall — DT Zxavian Harris, Mississippi

Sports Illustrated

75th overall — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

87th overall — TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

94th overall — WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

The Score

75th overall — WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

87th overall — WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

94th overall — TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

THE BOOK ON GERMIE BERNARD

Since there seems to be a strong sentiment that the Dolphins indeed will be drafted Bernard with their second-round pick, it's worth taking a closer look at the Alabama wide receiver.

HIs pro comparison, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, is longtime Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

"Bernard is a versatile wideout with ascending production over the last three years," Zierlein wrote. "He has good size, accelerates to top speed quickly and is a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork getting in and out. He can line up outside or in the slot and is capable of running a full route tree across all three levels. He has impressive run-after-catch ability. Bernard’s second gear as a field-stretcher is fairly ordinary, and he doesn't always play to his size when it’s time to compete for catch space. Bernard projects as an above-average WR2/3."

Selecting Bernard would make it two Alabama players among the Dolphins' first three selections and a second wide receiver from that school taken in the past five years, the other being Jaylen Waddle as a first-round choice in 2021.