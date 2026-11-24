Former Miami Dolphins great Richmond Webb clearing the first hurdle in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame process was nothing he hasn't done before, but there might be reason for optimism that his chances are getting in have improved.

The reason is the change in the voting process, with the number of voters dropped from 50 (with representation for every team in the NFL) to a more modest 28 — 25 voting selectors and three rotating non-voting participants.

While it might not mean anything for Webb in the long run, the reality is that he seemed stuck in the process under the old selection process with no great expectation he could break through.

The flip side is with every year that passes more new players become eligible for Hall of Fame induction, and this year that new group includes Ben Roethsliberger, Adrian Peterson and Rob Gronkowski, who all stand a strong chance of getting elected right away (therefore reducing the number of other openings).

The biggest obstacle for Webb in recent years always was fellow former offensive tackle Willie Anderson, who as a five-time finalist has made it further in the voting process despite Webb have equal, if not greater, credentials.

While this shouldn't be considered the final authority, Pro Football Reference gave Webb at 74.93 socre on its Hall of Fame Monitor scale, clear ahead of Anderson's 63.03. The average score for Hall of Fame tackles is 96, but three Hall of Famers at the position had scores below Webb's — Dan Dierdorf, Jimbo Covert and Winston Hill.

Per Pro Football Reference, the monitor scoring formula uses weighted Approximate Value (which is 100% of the player's peak year, 95% of their second-best year, 90% of their third-best, and so on) as a starting point. Bonuses are added for Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade selections, MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year awards, first-team AP All-Pro selections, Super Bowls/titles, and Pro Bowls, in descending weights.

Webb and Anderson were among the 10 offensive linemen announced Tuesday as being among the 52 players advancing in the voting process, a group that will be reduced to 25 in the next two weeks.

The only other player advancing with ties to the Dolphins was running back Frank Gore, who played the 2018 with Miami.

Eventually, 15 Candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 Players, one Coach and one Contributor. While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be selected.

Last week, the Coach Subcommittee selected Bill Belichick as its Candidate for the Class of 2027, while the Contributor Subcommittee chose Robert Kraft.

Gore played one of his 16 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, rushing for 722 yards in 14 games in 2019, which he followed with one-year stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Gore's 4.6-yard rushing average with the Dolphins was his best since the 2012 season when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

THE WEBB WATCH

Webb played 13 seasons in the NFL, the first 11 with the Dolphins after being the ninth overall pick in the 1990 draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons and earned All-Pro honors every year from 1992-95.

Anderson, by comparison, played 195 games in 13 seasons and was a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

While Anderson maybe was a better all-around tackle, he wasn't on a par as a pass protector with Webb, who was considered one of the best of his generation and had epic battles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith.

The only other tackle among the players who advanced to the next round was longtime Detroit Lions standout Lomas Brown, whose PFR Hall Monitor score is 63.85.

Ironically, Anderson and Webb were teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals in Webb's final two NFL seasons, 2001-02.

THE FULL LIST OF PLAYERS ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUND FOR THE 2027 HALL OF FAME CLASS

QUARTERBACKS (3): *-Ken Anderson, *-Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger

RUNNING BACKS (7): Shaun Alexander, *-Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, *- Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS/ENDS (10): Anquan Boldin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, *-Torry Holt, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, *-Reggie Wayne, *-Jason Witten

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): *-Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, *-Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, *-Marshal Yanda

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, *-Kevin Williams

LINEBACKERS (6): Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, *-Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (8): Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls, *-Darren Woodson

*-Previous finalist; underline indicates first-time eligible

DOLPHINS HALL OF FAMERS

The Dolphins have 11 Hall of Famers, players whose biggest contributions came while with the team or who made a big impact with Miami.

The list consists of Coach Don Shula, quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, running back Larry Csonka, wide receiver Paul Warfield, offensive linemen Jim Langer, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Zach Thomas.

Other Hall of Famers who spent time with Miami but made their name with another organization include executives George Young and Bobby Beathard, head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Cris Carter, and linebacker Junior Seau.

While it would be great to see Webb join this group, the reality is it would have to be considered a long shot at this time.