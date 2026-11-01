Examining the Possible Whys of the Dolphins Week 8 Inactive List

There were a couple of semi-surprises on the Miami Dolphins inactive list for their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

And this is where logic tells us that the rainy conditions in South Florida might have played a role.

Where this applies more than anywhere else would be at wide receiver where veteran Jalen Tolbert is active for the first time this season when the Dolphins have their full complement of players available at the position.

Instead, it will be newcomer Jared Wayne who will be inactive despite the fact he can contribute more on special teams than Tolbert.

As expected, the two newcomers from this week — guard Christian Haynes and edge defender Jamree Kromah — are inactive, and late-August waiver wire pick-up Chukwuebuka Godrick will be active for the first time this season.

But Godrick clearly will be the eighth offensive lineman and won't be used barring an emergency.

On that offensive line, Jarrett Kingston will start at left guard with Kadyn Proctor inactive because of his concussion.

Cornerback Reese Taylor will be back in the lineup after missing the past three games with a quad injury, even though the special teams are coming off a good showing against the New York Jets.

Taylor will take the place of cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who will be one of two cornerbacks on the inactive list along with Marcellas Dial Jr.

The Dolphins still will have four cornerbacks active, along with all five of the safeties on the active roster for a game that figures to feature a lot of running and short passing, putting more of an emphasis on sure tackling.

Lastly, rookie tight end Justin Joly will be back on the inactive list after playing against the Jets, his presence not needed with the other three tight ends healthy and active.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., as expected, will be back after missing the game against the Jets because of illness.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES

There were no major surprises on the New England inactive list because the big news came Saturday when wide receiver AJ. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson were downgraded to out after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The other New England inactives will be CB Karon Prunty, FS Elliott Davison, CB Channing Canada and Behren Morton as the emergency third quarterback. That third QB rarely enters the game, though it did happen earlier Sunday with Joe Fagnano of the Baltimore Ravens after both Lamar Jackson and former Dolphins backup Tyler Huntley left their game against the Buffalo Bills because of injury.