Examining the Significance Of the Dolphins Finally Listing Kyle Louis as a Safety

It might not come as a shock to many, but Kyle Louis is now officially listed as a safety on the Miami Dolphins roster. The 138th overall pick of the 2026 NFL draft was a linebacker at Pitt, but he has cemented himself as a hybrid player who can line up anywhere on the field.

However, this transition from linebacker to safety isn't sudden or really surprising — after all, he played safety in high school before joining the Panthers. In Miami's case, this has been in the works for a while now, having played reps at safety during training camp.

Louis has the necessary skill set to come in as a rookie and make an immediate impact for the Dolphins wherever they put him, whether it's on defense or even special teams. This full-time move to safety could help, and while uncommon, this specific position change has been seen before.

Pretend To Be Shocked

As far as his overall build goes, Louis might be undersized to be a pure linebacker at 6 feet and 220 pounds. Instead, the name of the game for Louis is speed. Having run a 4.53 40-yard dash, his ability to keep up with some of the fastest wide receivers in college can help him drop into coverage as a safety in the NFL, not to mention tracking down returners on special teams.

Speed isn't his only strength — agility and play recognition are noteworthy highlights that he showcased at Pitt — 182 tackles, 10 sacks, and six interceptions in two seasons in a system that wasn't afraid to move him around on defense, something that won't be changing in Miami.

As far as snaps go, special teams seem like the guaranteed way for Louis to get immediate time on the field for now as an outside gunner, but being a certified safety might give him an earlier opportunity to prove his worth on defense.

A Real Fit For Safety

The identity of the linebacker room for the Dolphins doesn't change with the loss of Louis. It's still being led by 2025 First-Team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, who was named a team captain Monday and who Louis likely would have backed up if he had remained a linebacker.

After that, the room features a rookie who will be an instant starter, Jacob Rodriguez, and Trey Moore, currently on the reserved/injured list. His spot is likely going to Willie Gay Jr. or Ronnie Harrison Jr. for the time being. The depth of the group is still thin. Louis would not have provided the pure talent and experience that, aside from Brooks, the group is severely lacking.

The safety room is even worse off depth-wise, so they should be welcoming Louis with open arms. It's headlined by Dante Trader Jr. in his second NFL season alongside free agent Zayne Anderson. After that, it comes down to fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe, Julius Wood (who was claimed off waivers by Miami back last week), and now Louis to help out.

Not A Common Move

There aren't many recent examples of linebackers moving to safety in the NFL. In fact, the opposite situation seems to be more common both in college and in the pros, with Washington's 2026 first-round pick, Sonny Styles, bulking up and switching from safety to linebacker early in his career at Ohio State.

Back in 2021, Carolina moved Jeremy Chinn from linebacker to safety in his second season in the NFL. Coming out of Southern Illinois, Chinn finished second to Washington edge rusher Chase Young in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting as a linebacker, but was ultimately deemed undersized (220 pounds, just like Louis) to continue at the position.

Chinn spent four seasons in Carolina before a quick stint with Washington in 2024. Since last season, Chinn has been a member of Las Vegas and is listed as the starting strong safety on the Raiders' depth chart, so expect to see his name called during Miami's season opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.