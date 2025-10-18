All Dolphins

Dolphins-Browns 7 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field

Alain Poupart

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field last season.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field last season. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will be looking for an elusive win when they face the Cleveland Browns in a matchup of 1-5 teams at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Browns

Claire Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 17, Browns 13

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Browns 16

Chris Bumbaca: Browns 21, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Browns 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 21, Browns 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Dolphins 23, Browns 16

The Sporting News

Analysis: A pair of 1-5 teams meet, and Tua Tagovailoa is on the spot here after calling out teammates following a 29-27 loss to the Chargers. Cleveland has not scored more than 17 points in a game this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon Gabriel is 9 of 27 (33%) on passes of 10 yards or more. Will Cleveland turn him loose against the Dolphins? Miami beat Cleveland 20-3 last season. 

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Browns 17

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
  • Matt Bowen: Browns
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Browns
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Browns
  • Eric Moody: Browns
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Browns

  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
    • Chris Simms: Browns 23, Dolphins 17

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
    • Tom Blair: Browns 22, Dolphins 17
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Browns 21, Dolphins 17
    • Gennaro Filice: Browns 13, Dolphins 10
    • Dan Parr: Browns 20, Dolphins 17

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: This is the dog game of the day between two bottom feeders. The Browns haven't done much on offense with Dillon Gabriel playing, but the Dolphins defense will be the perfect tonic. They can't stop anybody. The Browns defense can. That's the difference. 

    Prediction: Browns 26, Dolphins 23

    The Athletic

    Analysis: Everyone apparently saw Tua Tagovailoa’s finger-pointing news conference, decided the Dolphins are toast and started betting on the Browns. Those people have clearly not seen Browns QB Dillon Gabriel play. And no … no more short jokes from me. Last week, Gabriel fired a ball off the back of a teammate’s helmet on a crossing route, and it wasn’t even one of his five worst throws on the day. The Browns, behind Judkins, should be able to run the ball against a bad Dolphins defense, but I can’t lay even three points when Myles Garrett and a “great” defense shrivel up when it matters. Cleveland ranks last in opponent red zone touchdown rate (80 percent).

    Prediction: Dolphins plus 3

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: Such is the state of the Dolphins that they'll go into this game as underdogs, against a team with a 1-5 record. Nothing can be taken for granted, especially with rain and heavy winds in the forecast, which tends to favor teams with a strong running game (and conversely those that can stop the run). The Dolphins have been very deficient in that area in 2025, so that's worrisome. In the final analysis, we'd expect this to be another close battle for Miami. And, as disappointing and sad as it is, we'll have to assume they'll find a way to come up short until proven otherwise.

    Prediction: Browns 13, Dolphins 10

    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

