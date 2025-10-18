Dolphins-Browns 7 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will be looking for an elusive win when they face the Cleveland Browns in a matchup of 1-5 teams at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Browns
Claire Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 17, Browns 13
Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Browns 16
Chris Bumbaca: Browns 21, Dolphins 17
Nate Davis: Browns 23, Dolphins 20
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 21, Browns 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 23, Browns 16
The Sporting News
Analysis: A pair of 1-5 teams meet, and Tua Tagovailoa is on the spot here after calling out teammates following a 29-27 loss to the Chargers. Cleveland has not scored more than 17 points in a game this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon Gabriel is 9 of 27 (33%) on passes of 10 yards or more. Will Cleveland turn him loose against the Dolphins? Miami beat Cleveland 20-3 last season.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Browns 17
ESPN
• Lindsey Thiry: Browns
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
- Chris Simms: Browns 23, Dolphins 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
- Tom Blair: Browns 22, Dolphins 17
- Brooke Cersosimo: Browns 21, Dolphins 17
- Gennaro Filice: Browns 13, Dolphins 10
- Dan Parr: Browns 20, Dolphins 17
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is the dog game of the day between two bottom feeders. The Browns haven't done much on offense with Dillon Gabriel playing, but the Dolphins defense will be the perfect tonic. They can't stop anybody. The Browns defense can. That's the difference.
Prediction: Browns 26, Dolphins 23
The Athletic
Analysis: Everyone apparently saw Tua Tagovailoa’s finger-pointing news conference, decided the Dolphins are toast and started betting on the Browns. Those people have clearly not seen Browns QB Dillon Gabriel play. And no … no more short jokes from me. Last week, Gabriel fired a ball off the back of a teammate’s helmet on a crossing route, and it wasn’t even one of his five worst throws on the day. The Browns, behind Judkins, should be able to run the ball against a bad Dolphins defense, but I can’t lay even three points when Myles Garrett and a “great” defense shrivel up when it matters. Cleveland ranks last in opponent red zone touchdown rate (80 percent).
Prediction: Dolphins plus 3
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Such is the state of the Dolphins that they'll go into this game as underdogs, against a team with a 1-5 record. Nothing can be taken for granted, especially with rain and heavy winds in the forecast, which tends to favor teams with a strong running game (and conversely those that can stop the run). The Dolphins have been very deficient in that area in 2025, so that's worrisome. In the final analysis, we'd expect this to be another close battle for Miami. And, as disappointing and sad as it is, we'll have to assume they'll find a way to come up short until proven otherwise.
Prediction: Browns 13, Dolphins 10