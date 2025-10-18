Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Chubb, Grant, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Browns game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, one of the most perplexing things for me this year has been watching the press conferences. Some players, like Minkah or Sieler, do very well in terms of their responses and how they communicate or interpret the game. I have been very relieved at what McDaniel and Weaver have had to say. That being said, what I think they do not do well is adjust at halftime or changing strategy as need be. I get this gut feeling by the conversations that you guys have with the players that the majority of the "issue" is a player-mindset-based one. I think the coaches might actually be very, very good coaches. When you hear McDaniel talking football or life, he sees things the way that is extremely beneficial to how I envision a "great coach" would. I think we all can agree it's not just a singular issue that is causing decades of issues, but a deeply layered one and it also isn't a single person making that draft pick or FA call. We had Dan Campbell and he left to do great things, but he also wouldn't be the coach he is right now without the journey after leaving Miami. If you were in Ross' shoes and you saw a coach that had the right perspective, but a team that has essentially quit on themselves or just isn't good enough, do you trust the process and get the right players in the building (change GM potentially) or do you simply clear the room and start again from the foundation? As much as we've searched for a good QB since Marino, we've searched for a great coach for a very long time as well. Do you think McDaniel or Weaver do well adjusting from bad decisions (playcalling and roster)? As always, I appreciate your time and everything you do for the fans.
Hey Jeff, I do think the Dolphins’ issues are more related to personnel than coaching, but if you’re suggesting that players are quitting, then that’s on McDaniel. As for Weaver, by all accounts he’s a good leader and can command a room, but it’s difficult to advocate for him very much given how bad the defense has been this season.
From Jake McVay:
Alain, which franchise is in better shape with talent and/or vision? Dolphins or Browns?
Hey Jake, these are tough times for both for the Dolphins and Browns, with neither looking like they’re remotely close to being able to compete for anything of significance. There have been grumblings about both coaches, but Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland does seem to be on more solid footing. It’s probably a toss-up at this point because we don’t know exactly what the Dolphins will be doing moving forward.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, all the talk for people like Chubb about being a united team is clearly B.S . My fear is if we lose to the Browns we might not win again this season. Too many mistakes in games, players don't look happy. Is it time to trade some players, and who would you trade?
Hey Colin, the trade deadline is November 4 and I absolutely think some players will be on the move if the Dolphins lose at Cleveland. But I don’t believe in the idea of a firesale, rather moving some players who probably don’t fit in the plans for 2026 (like Bradley Chubb) and can fetch some kind of draft pick in return. Jaelan Phillips will be a consideration as well, but that’s because he’s scheduled to become a UFA after the season and the Dolphins might not want to sign him to a new long-term contract.
From Richard:
Hi Alain,do you think that the run defense problems stem from a need to play 1st rounder Grant to justify the pick over J. Phillips, who is clearly better at defending the run?
Hey Richard, if only if were that simple. But it’s not. Phillips actually is being used more in a nose tackle role, which is different from what Grant does. Through six games, Grant is playing 53 percent of the defensive snaps, while Phillips is playing 43. But the issues run way deeper than that.
From Jon:
Aside from Tua and Tyreek (for obvious reasons), what other Dolphins "stars" will remain after the trade deadline? If the Dolphins lose to the Browns, does anyone from the coaching staff on up get fired? What is your prediction for the date of the first firing?
Hey Jon, I would suspect that the only two big-name players who get moved would be Bradley Chubb and/or Jaelan Phillips and that would be for contractual reasons. Rasul Douglas also could be somebody on the move because the Dolphins could get something for him and he’s toward the end of his career. Nobody is getting fired after the Cleveland game unless something dramatically embarrassing happens. And if there an in-season firing, which I don’t think is a lock in the least, always the logical time would be right before the bye.
From Restoring Honor:
Why is Willie Gay Jr. getting such limited playing time? Shouldn't the best players be on the field?
Well, here’s the issue. Clearly, the Dolphins don’t feel he’s one of the best players and absolutely needs to be on the field, otherwise he would be. You don’t actually think there’s some sort of conspiracy, do you? As explained by LB coach Joe Barry, Gay has been training specifically at the weakside linebacker position, where Jordyn Brooks is the starter.
From Brandyn Lorenz:
Can you ask Tom Garfinkel when the throwback uniforms will be worn?
Hey Brandyn, if/when I get the chance, I’ll make sure to ask, but my understanding is there’s nothing happening as far as that’s concerned this season.
From Scott Eggleston:
Your looking for questions??? Us fans are looking for answers.....
Hey Scott, fans, coaches, players, everybody in the Dolphins organization or around the orbit is looking for answers.
From Ed Helinski:
What adjectives do you give to describe the Dolphins season so far? And why those words?
Hey Ed, I think I’d go with “frustrating” because the Dolphins, with all their flaws, have been close in so many of their games and they just can’t come up with the clutch plays when they’re needed.
From Sal Cano:
At 3-3, the dolphins would still have all their issues… would you view them different? Or would it just be delaying the inevitable?
Hey Sal, this is a nice piggyback to the previous question. Yes, I would view them differently because they’d still be within striking distance while trying to figure out how to fix their many issues. But they’d still be in contention.