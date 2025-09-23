Dolphins Tuesday Notebook: Waller Works, Hilton Finds New Team, and More
The Miami Dolphins' addition of the two offensive linemen to their practice squad Tuesday came after they worked out a total of four players at the position.
Along with Roy Mbaeteka and Kadeem Telfort, who were signed, the Dolphins also worked out tackles Logan Brown and Richard Gouraige.
Brown is a rookie from Kansas (by way of Wisconsin) who went undrafted before signing with the Minnesota Vikings and most recently was with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.
Gouraige is a former University of Florida player who spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills after also going undrafted. He was elevated from the practice squad for one game in 2024, that game being Buffalo's 30-21 victory against the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
PRACTICE REPORT
The Dolphins were back at practice Tuesday, conducting a light workout before they take the day off Wednesday with the schedule pushed back one day because the next game is a Monday night battle.
Every player on the active roster was spotted during the portion open to the media, except for cornerbacks Richard Marshall Jr. and Storm Duck, who both are expected to miss the game against the New York Jets in Week 4.
Back at practice was safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who missed the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a calf injury.
Also practicing was tight end Darren Waller, who did more during the open portion of practice than we had seen him do all summer. That included catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa during a passing drill.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he expected Waller to make his Dolphins debut against the Jets and added Monday that Waller likely would be on a pitch count.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
With Marshall likely out against the Jets, Cornell Armstrong stands as a likely candidate to replace him as the nickel corner.
That brings us to the nickel cornerback who was expected to handle the role this season, that being veteran Mike Hilton.
But that plan changed when the Dolphins released Hilton during the cuts to 53, but now Hilton is back in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Hilton could be elevated or signed to the active roster soon, with Kenny Moore sidelined with a calf injury.
In Indy, Hilton will join former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
Another former Dolphins defensive back found work Tuesday, with safety Patrick McMorris signing with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad after being one of the defensive backs to try out for the team.
McMorris was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2024. He was among the roster cuts to 53.