All Dolphins

Dolphins Tuesday Notebook: Waller Works, Hilton Finds New Team, and More

The Miami Dolphins worked out four offensive linemen before deciding on the two to add to the practice squad

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Mike Hilton (38) looks on from the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Mike Hilton (38) looks on from the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' addition of the two offensive linemen to their practice squad Tuesday came after they worked out a total of four players at the position.

Along with Roy Mbaeteka and Kadeem Telfort, who were signed, the Dolphins also worked out tackles Logan Brown and Richard Gouraige.

Brown is a rookie from Kansas (by way of Wisconsin) who went undrafted before signing with the Minnesota Vikings and most recently was with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Gouraige is a former University of Florida player who spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills after also going undrafted. He was elevated from the practice squad for one game in 2024, that game being Buffalo's 30-21 victory against the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

PRACTICE REPORT

The Dolphins were back at practice Tuesday, conducting a light workout before they take the day off Wednesday with the schedule pushed back one day because the next game is a Monday night battle.

Every player on the active roster was spotted during the portion open to the media, except for cornerbacks Richard Marshall Jr. and Storm Duck, who both are expected to miss the game against the New York Jets in Week 4.

Back at practice was safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who missed the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a calf injury.

Also practicing was tight end Darren Waller, who did more during the open portion of practice than we had seen him do all summer. That included catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa during a passing drill.

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller met the media right before the start of training camp
Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller / Alain Poupart/Miami Dolphins On SI

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he expected Waller to make his Dolphins debut against the Jets and added Monday that Waller likely would be on a pitch count.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

With Marshall likely out against the Jets, Cornell Armstrong stands as a likely candidate to replace him as the nickel corner.

That brings us to the nickel cornerback who was expected to handle the role this season, that being veteran Mike Hilton.

But that plan changed when the Dolphins released Hilton during the cuts to 53, but now Hilton is back in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Hilton could be elevated or signed to the active roster soon, with Kenny Moore sidelined with a calf injury.

In Indy, Hilton will join former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Another former Dolphins defensive back found work Tuesday, with safety Patrick McMorris signing with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad after being one of the defensive backs to try out for the team.

McMorris was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2024. He was among the roster cuts to 53.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News