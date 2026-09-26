Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins Against the Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins fans, close your eyes, because things aren’t expected to get any easier over the next few weeks.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Dolphins now draw another unbeaten opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs, who are already showing flashes of the dynasty everyone seemed ready to shut the door on.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a few reasons for optimism. Here are three bold predictions for Miami in Week 3:

1. The Dolphins finally record their first sack

Two weeks into the season, Miami remains the only defense in the NFL without a sack.

Brock Purdy comfortably dotted up Miami’s defense last Sunday, completing 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the Dolphins generated pressure on just 22.6% of his dropbacks and failed to record a sack.

That could change Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes already has been sacked four times through Kansas City’s first two games, and Miami will be getting one of its most important pass-rush pieces back in Chop Robinson.

After generating plenty of buzz in training camp, Robinson will have another chance to prove he can turn it into regular season production after a quiet Week 1 and a concussion that sidelined him in Week 2.

Veteran pass rusher Josh Uche also provided one of the only encouraging signs from Miami’s pass rush against San Francisco, logging a quarterback hit and two hurries.

With Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons out for the game because of a back injury, Miami will finally find a way to get its first sack of the season.

2. Malik Washington finishes with 75+ receiving yards

Heading into the season as Miami’s most experienced receiver, Washington has taken over the “Z” role, which allows him to line up all over the formation and earn steady targets; he just hasn’t had a breakout game yet.

The 25-year-old receiver has seven catches for 96 yards through the Dolphins’ first two games, including four for 43 against San Francisco.

If Miami can lean into his strengths while finding favorable matchups from the slot and getting the ball in his hands in space, this could be Washington’s best week, especially with Caleb Douglas out and Ryan Miller now dealing with an injury.

Kansas City corner L’Jarius Sneed could be one of those favorable matchups, as he’s struggled in coverage with a 40.0 Pro Football Focus grade and has also been limited by a knee injury in practice.

Colts slot receiver Josh Downs found plenty of room last week, catching seven passes for 72 yards against the Chiefs.

3. Miami finally gets a clean game from its special teams

Within the span of two weeks, Miami’s special teams have almost creatively found a different way to hurt the team each Sunday.

Riley Patterson has missed a field goal in each game, while Bradley Pinion comically dropped the ball after cleanly fielding punt snap against San Francisco that handed the 49ers the ball at Miami’s 28-yard line and led to a touchdown two plays later.

Patterson is just 4-for-6 on field goals, including misses from 41 and 51 yards.

Miami’s kick coverage looked noticeably better in Week 2 than it did in Week 1, which at least offered some progress to cling to.

While neither game ultimately came down to a missed field goal, the Dolphins made it clear this week that Patterson’s job can’t be taken for granted, bringing in Chris Freeman, Tanner Brown and Lucas Havrisik for workouts Tuesday.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley kept it simple after the loss to San Francisco.

“We gotta hit field goals. That’s two misses in two games. We are counting on him to make those kicks,” said Hafley.

With some legitimate pressure now behind him, I’ll predict Patterson rises to the occasion by making every kick he attempts Sunday.