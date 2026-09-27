Week 3 Dolphins Inactive Info: Wright, Tolbert, Joly Impact

The Miami Dolphins could be getting a look at yet another rookie Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in their home opener.

Tight end Justin Joly, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos after they released the fifth-round pick from N.C. State, will be active for the first time Sunday.

As expected, veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert will be active for the first time this season.

The biggest news of the inactive list involves running back Jaylen Wright, who indeed will be inactive because of his stinger and/or toe issues. Wright was listed as doubtful on the final injury report Friday, but it seems as though there was a chance he could play when the Dolphins declined to elevate one of their two practice squad running backs for this game, instead moving up edge defender Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Liam Anderson.

Wright was our only miss on our latest inactive list prediction, putting us at 18-for-20 on the season.

Wright's absence will leave De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II as the only active running backs, but don't forget the Dolphins have used wide receiver Malik Washington as a ball carrier in the past, including last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Along with Wright, the other injured players who'll be inactive for the home opener are rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas and edge defender Robert Beal Jr.

The Dolphins have 14 rookies on their roster, with Kenneth Grant and Trey Moore on injured reserve, and if Joly plays against the Chiefs, it will leave sixth-round pick DJ Campbell as the one rookie on the active roster yet to make his NFL debut. Even practice squad member Max Llewellyn got playing time in Week 2 when the seventh-round pick was elevated for the game in San Francisco.

Campbell and fellow offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick will be inactive for a third consecutive game, with Brady Cook once again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. will be inactive for a second straight week after playing in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Godrick and Campbell also were expected inactives based on the fact the Dolphins are carrying 10 offensive linemen on their active roster and the normal number is eight for game day, and they're the two least established of the group.

CHIEFS INACTIVES

The Chiefs' inactive list was headed by starting left tackle Josh Simmons, who hasn't played so far this season and who was ruled out Friday because of his back issue.

The list also includes TE Jared Wiley, QB Garrett Nussmeier, DE Jack Pyburn, DE Tyreke Smith and DB Chamarri Conner, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.