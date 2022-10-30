Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, NDSU Bison

NFL Draft profile scouting report for NDSU OT Cody Mauch
NDSU OT Cody Mauch 2
ndsu logo

Cody Mauch
NDSU Bison

#70
Pos: OT
Ht: 6050
Wt: 306
Hand: 948
Arm: 3138
Wing: 7828
40: 5.15
DOB: 1/15/1999
Hometown: Hankinson, ND
High School: Hankinson
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Cody Mauch is coming back to NDSU as a leader for the team. In 2021, he was awarded numerous awards, including All America Second, Third Team and All Mountain Valley Conference Second Team. He made all fifteen starts which increased his starting streak to twenty-four games. In 2021, his playing time increased from 2017, when he first arrived on campus, to now. From Hankinson, North Dakota and attending Hankinson High School, Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. He was also an All-Conference Basketball Player and a standout track star. At North Dakota, he is majoring in Agricultural Engineers with a minor in Crop and Weed Science and Precision Agriculture. 

North Dakota State Bison
