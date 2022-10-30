NFL Draft Profile: Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, NDSU Bison

Cody Mauch

NDSU Bison

#70

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 306

Hand: 948

Arm: 3138

Wing: 7828

40: 5.15

DOB: 1/15/1999

Hometown: Hankinson, ND

High School: Hankinson

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Cody Mauch is coming back to NDSU as a leader for the team. In 2021, he was awarded numerous awards, including All America Second, Third Team and All Mountain Valley Conference Second Team. He made all fifteen starts which increased his starting streak to twenty-four games. In 2021, his playing time increased from 2017, when he first arrived on campus, to now. From Hankinson, North Dakota and attending Hankinson High School, Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. He was also an All-Conference Basketball Player and a standout track star. At North Dakota, he is majoring in Agricultural Engineers with a minor in Crop and Weed Science and Precision Agriculture.