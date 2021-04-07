Nike Suspended Endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson as did Beats by Dre.

After many women have sued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual assault accusations, Nike is suspending their endorsement deal with Watson.

The future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is becoming foggier as details in the allegations of the sexual assault of 22 women are starting to come to light. Amid the lawsuits filed, Nike has suspended its endorsement deal with Watson while the cases proceed.

Meanwhile, the Houston police department has opened an investigation into the allegations against Watson. The disturbing details of what the 22 women allege puts his entire future in jeopardy, not just in the NFL, and he could have even more severe legal charges brought against him.

The question of whether Watson is able to play this year, or ever again, in the NFL hovers over the entire situation. More important, the future of the women that Watson allegedly assaulted and what their families have endured is something no one should have to endure.

The Texans' quarterback had previously stated he wanted out, but now any efforts by teams exploring a trade have been put on hold.

Stay tuned as more information on this horrifying case is released.

UPDATE: Hours after Nike announced they had suspended its deal with Watson, Beats by Dre followed suit by ending its relationship with the Texans' quarterback.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.